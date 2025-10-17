PANAMA CITY, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market gains momentum in Q4 2025, a growing number of investors are zeroing in on a handful of standout names: Solana (SOL), Binance Coin (BNB), and Blazpay (BLAZ). Each represents a distinct growth narrative: Solana continues to dominate the Layer-1 speed race, BNB remains the backbone of the Binance ecosystem, and Blazpay emerges as an early-stage AI-driven DeFi innovation. Collectively, they are being labeled by analysts as among the best coins to buy now as 2025 draws to a close.





Blazpay (BLAZ): AI-Driven DeFi and the Rising Star of 2025

While established giants like Solana and BNB dominate trading volume, the presale of Blazpay (BLAZ) is quietly becoming one of the best crypto coins to invest in this year. The Phase 1 presale, priced at just $0.006 per token, has already attracted over $227,000 in early investment, with 59.7% of tokens sold in record time.

Blazpay’s strength lies in its AI-powered DeFi engine, dubbed BlazAI, which merges automation, smart analytics, and cross-chain capabilities into one intuitive dashboard. Investors can buy, bridge, swap, and track assets across 50+ blockchains, including BNB, Solana, and Ethereum, directly from the Blazpay interface. This AI integration is why market observers call Blazpay not only innovative but potentially transformative.





Key features of the Blazpay ecosystem include:

AI-powered DeFi tools: Smart portfolio management, automated liquidity balancing, and precision limit order execution ensure users maximize efficiency across markets.



Gamified rewards system: Blazpay introduces an innovative earn-as-you-engage model, rewarding users for trading, staking, and participating in ecosystem activities, turning DeFi interaction into a rewarding experience.



Conversational AI integration: The BlazAI assistant offers real-time, chat-based support for managing swaps, staking, and portfolio adjustments through natural conversation, simplifying crypto management for both beginners and professionals.



Unified services hub: Blazpay consolidates DeFi, NFTs, staking, and cross-chain utilities into a single, user-friendly dashboard, delivering a seamless experience across the decentralized ecosystem.

As more buyers seek the best coin to buy now with high-growth potential, Blazpay stands out due to its low entry price and clear roadmap.

With Phase 2 expected to raise the price to $0.0075, the current presale offers what analysts call a “rare asymmetric opportunity,” one that could multiply early returns if adoption accelerates post-launch.

Blazpay’s Final Countdown: Massive Growth Potential Before Phase 1 Ends

Time is running out fast! Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale is down to its final 24 hours, and early investors are rushing to secure tokens at just $0.006 before the next price jump. Analysts forecast that Blazpay’s final presale stage could reach $0.12, representing a 1,900% ROI for those entering early.

To put that into perspective, a $2,000 investment at today’s price would yield roughly 333,333 BLAZ tokens, worth $40,000 at the last presale phase. Should Blazpay debut around $0.40–$0.50, a realistic projection given its AI-powered DeFi model and upcoming exchange listings, that same investment could surge to over $166,000, marking a potential 8,200% ROI.

Solana (SOL): Stability Meets Renewed Growth

Solana is showing impressive resilience and steady growth this month. As of October 15, 2025, SOL trades at $204.81, marking a 1.16% daily gain, while maintaining a strong position between its day’s low of $200.46 and high of $206.36. With a market cap of $95.47 billion and 24-hour trading volume of $11.79 billion, Solana is once again cementing itself among the best crypto coins to invest in for the remainder of 2025.

Despite earlier volatility, Solana’s year high of $294.33 shows there’s significant upside potential ahead. Institutional interest in Solana’s ecosystem, particularly in DeFi and tokenized asset projects continues to build. If momentum continues, many analysts expect SOL to challenge its all-time highs once more before year-end, putting it squarely on the radar of traders searching for the next crypto coin to explode.

BNB (Binance Coin): The Utility Titan Holding Its Ground

After setting a fresh all-time high near $1,370.55, BNB is currently trading at $1,192.29, down slightly by 1.54% in the last 24 hours. With a market cap of $173.94 billion and daily volume of nearly $9 billion, Binance Coin remains one of the best crypto coins to invest in from a long-term utility perspective.

BNB’s value proposition extends far beyond simple exchange token mechanics. As Binance expands its ecosystem across DeFi, GameFi, and payments, BNB remains deeply integrated within every transaction layer. Even during short-term dips, its deflationary burn model and consistent network usage make BNB one of the best coins to buy now for those seeking solid fundamentals paired with high liquidity.

BNB’s tight correlation with market confidence means any major positive macro shift such as ETF approvals or new global exchange listings, could reignite BNB’s next leg up. As such, many believe it could again test the $1,300–$1,400 range soon, making it one of the next crypto coins to explode in 2026.

Why Analysts Are Calling These the Best Coins to Buy Now

What ties Solana, BNB, and Blazpay together is a shared ability to thrive in different corners of the crypto market:

Solana continues to lead the conversation around performance-driven blockchain scalability.



BNB maintains its position as the dominant utility token anchoring the world’s largest exchange ecosystem.



Blazpay introduces AI and DeFi in a way that bridges technical innovation with mass usability, a recipe for major adoption.





Each project operates within a distinct niche, but together they reflect the broader evolution of blockchain technology heading into 2026, from speed and scale to AI and cross-chain fluidity. For this reason, many traders and institutional analysts alike list them among the best crypto coins to invest in right now.





Presale Opportunity: Blazpay’s Phase 1 Still Open

For investors looking for exposure before broader listings, Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale offers a key early window. Tokens can be purchased at $0.006, and early participants gain the advantage of daily linear vesting over six months, providing steady liquidity while reducing volatility risks.

The Blazpay dashboard makes it possible to purchase tokens directly using ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, eliminating the need for complex multi-step processes.

As presale momentum accelerates, Blazpay is quickly being discussed alongside Solana and BNB as one of the best coins to buy now, a rare find that bridges early-stage growth with real-world utility.

The Bottom Line

Solana, BNB, and Blazpay represent three different yet complementary investment opportunities in the fast-evolving crypto market. Solana continues to impress with scalability and ecosystem growth. BNB remains a cornerstone of exchange-backed tokens with unmatched utility. Meanwhile, Blazpay’s AI-driven design and DeFi innovation position it as a dark horse contender for the next crypto coin to explode in 2025.

For traders and investors scanning the market for the best crypto coin to buy now, this trio stands out for both performance and potential, a balanced mix of stability, innovation, and early opportunity in a rapidly shifting digital economy.





About Blazpay

Blazpay is an AI-integrated DeFi ecosystem enabling seamless portfolio automation, staking, NFT trading, and multichain connectivity. Built for both retail and institutional users, Blazpay merges blockchain simplicity with advanced AI systems through BlazAI, positioning itself among 2025’s new crypto coins to watch and one of the best 100x crypto projects redefining decentralized finance.

Join the Blazpay Community

Website: www.blazpay.com

Twitter: @blazpaylabs

Telegram: t.me/blazpay

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

