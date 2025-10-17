KraneShares Celebrates KOID UCITS ETF Launch With First Humanoid Robot Bell-Ringing At London Stock Exchange





LONDON, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KraneShares, a global asset management firm recognized for its innovative investment solutions, celebrated the London debut of the KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index UCITS ETF (LSE: KOID) with the first-ever humanoid robot to open the London market.

“Humanoid robotics and embodied intelligence are reshaping industries and the way we live and work,” said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. “KOID aims to provide investors with an opportunity to gain equal-weighted exposure to the market leaders and innovators defining this frontier. Commemorating KOID’s launch with a humanoid robot at the London Stock Exchange perfectly reflects the theme of this fund.”

The Unitree G1 Ultimate robot featured at the event was supplied by U.S.-based RoboStore, the official partner of Unitree. Previously, KraneShares collaborated with RoboStore to feature the same humanoid robot at a Nasdaq opening bell ceremony.

“At RoboStore, our mission is to bring advanced humanoid robots to the forefront of education, research, and industry,” said Teddy Haggerty, CEO of RoboStore. “We’re proud to supply leading universities, corporate robotics teams, government agencies, and more with this next-generation technology, empowering our clients to shape the next wave of innovation. Collaborating with KraneShares for this historic event reflects how investment and innovation go hand-in-hand to accelerate real-world adoption.”

After the market opened, the KOID robot stepped out onto the bustling streets of London. Onlookers reached for their phones in amazement as KOID grabbed a sausage roll from the British classic bakery chain Gregg’s, interacted with construction workers, and even rode in an iconic London black cab.

Humanoid robots are transitioning from research labs to real-world applications, appearing in factories, logistics centers, healthcare facilities, and even homes. Researchers, including Morgan Stanley, project that by 2050, there could be 1 billion humanoid robots generating $5 trillion in annual revenue1, driven by adoption across multiple sectors.

For more information on the KraneShares Global Humanoid & Embodied Intelligence Index UCITS ETF (LSE: KOID), please visit https://kraneshares.eu/koidln or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on delivering global investors innovative, high-conviction strategies. The firm is known for its China-focused and climate-focused ETFs, as well as its solutions across emerging markets, carbon allowances, options income, and disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence and electric vehicles. KraneShares helps investors access transformative growth opportunities through research-driven products and educational resources.

