Quadient Unveils First-of-Its-Kind Solar-Powered Autonomous Battery Parcel Locker

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global leader in parcel locker and intelligent automation solutions, today announced the launch of its pilot program for the X Series, an industry-first solar-powered autonomous battery locker, fully equipped with returns and label printer features. Debuting this fall in the United Kingdom, this technology operates with complete energy autonomy while offering expanded consumer services.

As of this month, Quadient is launching a pilot in the UK to validate performance and adoption, while onboarding carriers and partners. The new lockers will also be showcased at Parcel+Post Expo, October 21–23, 2025, in Amsterdam, where visitors can experience the technology firsthand.

Quadient’s new X Series lockers combine solar and battery-powered operation with rugged outdoor construction, the award-winning returns Drop Box, and a built-in label printer, a unique combination in the market today. Powered by a low-energy operating system with smart stand-by cycles, the units run 24/7 with zero CO₂ impact, even during extended low-light periods. Installation is quick and flexible thanks to an embedded stabilizer that eliminates the need for building work or anchoring, and no grid connection is required. By removing these barriers, the X Series enables deployment in locations previously out of reach, extending Quadient’s open locker network and making secure parcel services more accessible for greater customer convenience.

“Quadient is focused on making parcel delivery and returns more efficient, reliable and accessible for customers,” said Benoît Berson, Chief Solution Officer Lockers, at Quadient. “The X Series pilot will be showcasing how innovation and sustainability can work hand in hand to strengthen our open locker network and contribute to our net-zero objectives under the Elevate to 2030 strategy.”

Additional features include half-width compartments for small parcels, consumer-to-consumer exchanges, spare parts, and key handoffs, as well as remote monitoring of solar panels and batteries, with alerts to support reliable service for operators and carriers. By eliminating the need for electrical work or permitting, the X Series reduces installation costs and accelerates network expansion, offering carriers and partners more flexibility in site selection or relocation.

For more information on Parcel Pending by Quadient’s open locker network, visit parcelpending.com.

