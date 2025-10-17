Toobit Launches $100,000 October Copy Trading Festival with Loss Protection

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its October Copy Trading Festival, a two-week event inviting traders to easily participate in crypto futures trading by copying expert strategies.

The event will run from October 16, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC) to October 30, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC), featuring a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT for both new and seasoned traders. It is structured into two main campaigns:

Event 1: Risk-free trading for new traders

New traders who register and make their first copy trade during the event period will be protected by a Loss Coverage program. They can enjoy full loss protection of up to 100 USDT on their first liquidated copy trade. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 eligible traders on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2: Trading incentive program

This campaign rewards active participation based on trading volume:

Copy traders: Earn a USDT Bonus by hitting individual copy trading volume milestones, with rewards reaching up to 30 USDT Bonus for a minimum volume of 50,000 USDT.

Lead Traders: Will be rewarded based on the collective futures trading volume generated by all their followers. Rewards scale up, with the highest tier offering a 10,000 USDT Bonus for a total followers' futures volume of 100,000,000 USDT and above.

"Copy trading is a tool for our community enabling anyone, regardless of their experience level, to access the complex world of futures trading," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The Copy Trading Festival is our way of celebrating this feature by making it more accessible and rewarding."

To be eligible for the rewards, traders must register through the official event page. More details on the event are available on the announcement page.

Copy trading is a defining market trend, with global search interest consistently rising between 22% and 38% year-over-year in 2025. Platforms are evolving beyond basic functionality to include verified track records and risk-adjusted metrics, establishing copy trading as a critical tool for both new and experienced investors seeking to diversify and access expert strategies.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/19d37d79-5127-4468-a814-44e62d362e1d