Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder announcement from Azura Partners Boreale SARL which states that, Azura Partners SARL’s holding of shares and voting rights as per 16 October 2025 has fallen below 5 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As per 16 October 2025, Azura Partners Boreale SARL, according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, holds 7,351,478 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 4.99 per cent of the total number of shares and voting rights.

