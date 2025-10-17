Ensurge Micropower ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 12 October 2025 regarding exercise of 19,470,726 Warrants, each Warrant having an exercise price of NOK 1.00, and the resulting issuance of a total of 19,470,726 new shares in the Company.

The share capital increase associated with the above has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 429,142,639.50 divided into 858,285,279 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.50.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge (www.ensurge.com) powers the future of AI-enabled devices with advanced microbattery technology that delivers unmatched performance and safety. From its base in San Jose, California, the Company's team of battery specialists have pioneered thin-film batteries produced on high-precision roll-to-roll production processes. These innovations enable new possibilities in form-factor-constrained applications across consumer, medical, and industrial markets. Ensurge partners with leading global customers to accelerate their products to market and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. For more news and information on Ensurge, please visit https://www.ensurge.com/news-room.

For more information: Lars Eikeland, Chief Executive Officer E- mail: lars.eikeland@ensurge.com (mailto:lars.eikeland@ensurge.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.