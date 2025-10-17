10th China International Copyright Expo & 2025 International Copyright Forum Held in Qingdao

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th China International Copyright Expo (CICE) & 2025 International Copyright Forum is held in Qingdao, Shandong Province from October 16 to 18, 2025. The event is co-hosted by China's National Copyright Administration and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and co-organized by Shandong Provincial Copyright Bureau and Qingdao Municipal People's Government.

Themed "Creative Industries in Digital Age: Reimagining Copyright-Driven Development," the forum brought together over 400 distinguished delegates from domestic and international copyright sectors. Participants agreed that China's innovative copyright practices have not only fueled its socio-economic advancement but also unlocked opportunities for global copyright progress. Moving forward, the global copyright community will prioritize refining international governance frameworks, strengthening copyright protection mechanisms, and expanding cross-border collaboration. During the forum, the NCA and WIPO jointly presented the 2025 China Copyright Gold Awards, while the NCA showcased pivotal copyright initiatives.

With "Digital Intelligence Leads the Future, Copyright Promotes Innovative Development" as its theme, the Expo featured five thematic zones spanning nearly 50,000 square meters. It attracted 57 delegations and over 1,100 enterprises, spotlighting global achievements in copyright digitization and intelligent innovation. The event reviewed China's historic progress in copyright endeavors during the 14th Five-Year Plan period, established a world-class platform for copyright product exhibitions and trade, and promoted in-depth exchanges and dialogues in the international copyright field. On the opening day, the Expo hosted dynamic cultural exchange events and promotional roadshows.

As the Guest Province of Honor, Shandong unveiled its "Shandong Copyright: Embracing Innovation" showcase through four pavilions according to distinctive copyright strengths and developmental trajectory. This multidimensional presentation highlighted Shandong's technological breakthroughs in copyright digitalization and reinforced its core strengths in intellectual property innovation.

Source: Qingdao Municipal People's Government