Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 50 0915

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKS 50 0915
Settlement Date 10/22/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,100
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 113.389/2.750
Total Number of Bids Received 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,300
Total Number of Successful Bids 13
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 13
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 113.389/2.750
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 115.150/2.660
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 113.389/2.750
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 113.883/2.725
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 115.150/2.660
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 109.045/2.980
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 112.802/2.780
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 2.05

Recommended Reading