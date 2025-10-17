|Series
|RIKS 50 0915
|Settlement Date
|10/22/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,100
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|113.389
|/
|2.750
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,300
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|13
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|13
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|113.389
|/
|2.750
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|115.150
|/
|2.660
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|113.389
|/
|2.750
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|113.883
|/
|2.725
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|115.150
|/
|2.660
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|109.045
|/
|2.980
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|112.802
|/
|2.780
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|2.05
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 50 0915
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
