Manitoba Farmers: Safely Dispose of Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications This October

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba farmers will be able to safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock/equine medications through Cleanfarms’ free drop-off program running from October 27 to 31, 2025.

This program is part of Cleanfarms’ national initiative, supported by its crop protection industry members and the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), to assist farmers in managing agricultural materials responsibly.

"We’re proud to offer Manitoba farmers a free drop-off, and a trusted way to dispose of these materials," said Barry Friesen, Executive Director of Cleanfarms. "This is one of our longest-running programs and continues to provide meaningful environmental benefits across the country."

Collection events will take place at 20 locations across the province from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in:

ALTONA – Oct. 28 – GJ Chemical Co., Junction of Hwy 30 & Rd. 9 N

– Oct. 28 – GJ Chemical Co., Junction of Hwy 30 & Rd. 9 N ARBORG – Oct. 27 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 55 Main St. S

– Oct. 27 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 55 Main St. S BALDUR – Oct. 28 – Pembina Co-op, 121 2nd St. S

– Oct. 28 – Pembina Co-op, 121 2nd St. S BEAUSEJOUR – Oct. 30 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 73010 Rd. 40 off Hwy 44

– Oct. 30 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 73010 Rd. 40 off Hwy 44 BIRTLE – Oct. 30 – Twin Valley Co-op, 66 Hwy 83 S

– Oct. 30 – Twin Valley Co-op, 66 Hwy 83 S BRUNKILD – Oct. 27 – MK Agro, 3062 Rd. 39 NW

– Oct. 27 – MK Agro, 3062 Rd. 39 NW DAUPHIN – Oct. 28 – Dauphin Co-op Agro, 601 Whitmore Ave. E

– Oct. 28 – Dauphin Co-op Agro, 601 Whitmore Ave. E DELORAINE – Oct. 31 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Junction of Hwy 3 & Broadway St. S

– Oct. 31 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Junction of Hwy 3 & Broadway St. S DOUGLAS – Oct. 29 – Heritage Co-op - Brandon Agro Centre, South on Rd. 100 W, 8 miles E of Brandon on Hwy 1

– Oct. 29 – Heritage Co-op - Brandon Agro Centre, South on Rd. 100 W, 8 miles E of Brandon on Hwy 1 GLADSTONE – Oct. 31 – Parrish & Heimbecker, 64084 Rd. 64 W

– Oct. 31 – Parrish & Heimbecker, 64084 Rd. 64 W GUNTON – Oct. 28 – Paterson Grain - Crop Inputs, 89113 PTH 7

– Oct. 28 – Paterson Grain - Crop Inputs, 89113 PTH 7 HOLLAND – Oct. 27 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Junction of Hwy 2 & Centreville Rd.

– Oct. 27 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Junction of Hwy 2 & Centreville Rd. INGLIS – Oct. 29 – Prairie Giants Crop Supply, 2 km E of Hwy 83 on PR 366

– Oct. 29 – Prairie Giants Crop Supply, 2 km E of Hwy 83 on PR 366 MEADOWS – Oct. 29 – Ag Advantage Ltd., 68156 Rd. 6 W

– Oct. 29 – Ag Advantage Ltd., 68156 Rd. 6 W MINTO – Oct. 30 – Pembina Co-op, 210 S Railway St.

– Oct. 30 – Pembina Co-op, 210 S Railway St. PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE – Oct. 30 – Portage AgriSales Portage, 38149 Hwy 1 W

– Oct. 30 – Portage AgriSales Portage, 38149 Hwy 1 W RIVERS – Oct. 31 – Redfern Farm Services, 101 2nd Ave.

– Oct. 31 – Redfern Farm Services, 101 2nd Ave. ST. CLAUDE – Oct. 29 – R-Way AG, 38084 PTH 2

– Oct. 29 – R-Way AG, 38084 PTH 2 STEINBACH – Oct. 31 – Clearview Co-op - Steinbach Agro Centre, 33124 Rd. 39 N (Corner of Rd. 39 N & Hwy 12 N), Between Steinbach and Blumenort

– Oct. 31 – Clearview Co-op - Steinbach Agro Centre, 33124 Rd. 39 N (Corner of Rd. 39 N & Hwy 12 N), Between Steinbach and Blumenort SWAN RIVER – Oct. 27 – New Era Ag, 520 3rd Ave. S

Accepted materials include:

Unwanted agricultural pesticides (must have a Pest Control Product number)

Commercial pesticides used in industrial settings and on golf courses

Livestock and equine medications that are used on-farm (must have a DIN, serial number, notification number, or Pest Control Product number)



Materials not accepted include treated seed, needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, and domestic pesticides or medications.

To find a nearby collection site and learn more about how to prepare materials, visit: https://cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds/

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact

Catherine Lecomte, Media Relations and Digital Communications Coordinator | lecomtec@cleanfarms.ca | (236) 202-3580 Ext. 2249

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a11c4c01-2666-437c-ad88-a887f6cbb2e6