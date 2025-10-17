Nightfood Achieves $10 Million in Annualized Revenue, Strengthens Position for Uplisting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) dba TechForce Robotics, a hospitality technology company integrating AI-driven robotics with hotel ownership, announces today that it is generating approximately $10 million in annualized revenue through its diversified portfolio of income-producing robotics and hospitality assets.

This milestone marks NGTF's evolution into a high-growth, revenue-generating enterprise built on the integration of recently closed hotel acquisitions and its expanding Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform. Together, these operations form a scalable foundation for sustained growth and continued expansion as the Company advances its AI-driven hospitality automation strategy across its portfolio.

"Reaching the $10 million annualized revenue mark represents a defining milestone and validates our integrated growth model," said Jimmy Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood Holdings. "Our hotel acquisitions and RaaS platform are working in tandem to deliver measurable results and create long-term shareholder value. We remain focused on executing our roadmap and scaling our presence in the rapidly evolving hospitality automation market."

AI & Robotics Lead Growth

Building on this momentum, TechForce Robotics, NGTF's AI and Robotics subsidiary, anchors the Company's next phase of growth. By integrating advanced automation directly into its owned hotels, NGTF can validate, optimize, and scale its technologies in live hospitality settings, driving measurable efficiency gains, cost reductions, and enhanced guest satisfaction. The Company's RaaS platform continues to expand across multiple hospitality categories, positioning NGTF to capitalize on rising global demand for service robotics projected to reach $170 billion by 2030.

Positioned for Uplist

Building on its record run rate and expanding automation platform, NGTF is advancing preparations for its planned uplisting to a national exchange. The Company has reached a level of scale and diversification that reflects both operational maturity and sustained growth momentum. With recurring revenue streams from its hotels and the high-margin potential of its AI-driven robotics initiatives, NGTF is strategically aligned to meet uplisting requirements.

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

For more information on Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), please visit www.nightfoodholdings.com.

