SoundThinking Unveils CrimeTracer Gen3: Expanding from Investigations to Agency-Wide Crime Data Solution

DENVER, CO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), a leading public safety technology provider, today announced CrimeTracer Gen3, the most significant upgrade in the product’s history. The new release expands CrimeTracer from an investigative tool into a comprehensive, agency-wide crime-fighting solution, delivering automated patrol briefings, natural language search and AI-driven analysis, among more than a dozen new capabilities to support patrol officers, analysts, investigators and command staff.

As public safety data grows at an unprecedented rate, agencies face the challenge of making sense out of vast volumes of disparate, often siloed, data. CrimeTracer connects more than 1 billion CJIS-compliant records across agencies locally, regionally and nationally, making it the largest law-enforcement crime data repository in the market. CrimeTracer Gen3 applies smart technology to this ocean of information to connect critical information across jurisdictions and data sources, delivering actionable insights to patrol officers, analysts, investigators and command staff.

“CrimeTracer has evolved from primarily an investigative tool to a digital smart agent that empowers multiple users within police agencies with the industry’s largest CJIS-compliant data repository,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of SoundThinking. “By applying advanced generative AI technology to the massive data foundation we have built, we believe we are delivering unprecedented intelligence for patrol officers, analysts, investigators and command staff across an agency. This represents a true force multiplier helping make law enforcement agencies more effective while maintaining high levels of compliance and accountability in our commitment to responsible technology implementation.”

CrimeTracer Gen3 introduces features to give officers easy access to actionable insights before and during every shift along with an upgraded UX:

Patrol Dashboard - Automatically generates shift briefings with BOLOs, recent incidents and crime patterns tailored to officers' specific beats, helping to ensure they start each shift with critical situational awareness.

- Automatically generates shift briefings with BOLOs, recent incidents and crime patterns tailored to officers' specific beats, helping to ensure they start each shift with critical situational awareness. Trends Dashboard - Transforms and maps raw data into powerful insights, helping command staff and analysts spot patterns, predict problems, and deploy smarter.

- Transforms and maps raw data into powerful insights, helping command staff and analysts spot patterns, predict problems, and deploy smarter. Enhanced Natural Language Search - Voice-enabled and tuned to police terminology, allowing officers to ask questions in plain language, rather than complex search syntax, to get the answers they need.

- Voice-enabled and tuned to police terminology, allowing officers to ask questions in plain language, rather than complex search syntax, to get the answers they need. AI Summarization – Instantly surfaces key facts from lengthy reports and records, reducing time spent on manual review.

– Instantly surfaces key facts from lengthy reports and records, reducing time spent on manual review. Case Folders – Centralizes all related incidents and leads into one organized view to better reveal connections and accelerate investigations from initial lead to closure.

Centralizes all related incidents and leads into one organized view to better reveal connections and accelerate investigations from initial lead to closure. Entity Summary Pages – Provides a comprehensive view of people, addresses and vehicles, including involvements and associations of such persons across jurisdictional boundaries, all at a glance.

“From patrol to command, everyone now sees the same picture — fast, intuitive search, and agency-wide trend analysis that keeps us all aligned and ahead of crime.”

- - Jason Peardon, Investigator, East Palo Alto Police Department

CrimeTracer’s usage by over 2100 agencies nationwide creates a powerful network effect that grows stronger with every new agency that joins. Each record added to the system makes CrimeTracer more valuable for all users, expanding the ability to connect people, addresses, vehicles and other entities within and across jurisdictions. This collaborative model transforms CrimeTracer into a force multiplier at the agency level and beyond – helping to ensure officers have the broadest, most actionable view when making critical decisions.

CrimeTracer Gen3 also features seamless, native integration across other SafetySmart platform solutions, including ShotSpotter (gunshot detection) and PlateRanger (automated license plate recognition), creating a unified ecosystem of data sharing for law enforcement agencies.

CrimeTracer Gen3 is in final Beta testing and capabilities will roll out in phases:

Available Mid-November: Patrol and Trends dashboards, AI-powered natural language search chatbot, AI document summarization, entity summary pages, digital case folders, and upgraded modern design with voice activation capabilities.

Patrol and Trends dashboards, AI-powered natural language search chatbot, AI document summarization, entity summary pages, digital case folders, and upgraded modern design with voice activation capabilities. Available By End of 2025: Configurable dashboards for Patrol Officers, Analysts and Command Staff, and advanced entity extraction that utilizes data from unstructured narratives to be used when attempting to make connections across entities such as people, address and vehicles.

Learn more about CrimeTracer Gen3.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company’s expectation that CrimeTracer Gen3 capabilities will roll out in phases beginning at the IACP conference, including features coming soon such as streamlined search experience for more efficient lead generation, configurable dashboards for patrol officers, analysts, investigators and command staff, and advanced entity extraction that utilizes data from unstructured narratives to be used when attempting to make connections across entities such as people, addresses and vehicles. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," or variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company’s control. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company’s ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company’s ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company’s newer product lines; the availability of funding for the company’s customers to purchase the company’s solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company’s ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company’s ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company’s solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company’s ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; the company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company’s ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, including tariffs and trade measures, as well as other risk factors included in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the leading law enforcement search engine; CaseBuilder™, a one-stop investigation management system; ResourceRouter™, software that directs patrol and community anti-violence resources to help maximize their impact; SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system; and PlateRanger powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (203) 546-0444

ahira@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

David Procopio

Regan Communications Group

dprocopio@regancomm.com

+1 (617) 866-0440