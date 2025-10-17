Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 16th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com 

 | Source: Virtual Investor Conferences Virtual Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference to be held October 16th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER HERE

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

Please schedule 1x1 meetings here

“We are proud to highlight a diverse and innovative roster of companies at our Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference this week,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “A special thanks to our issuers and investors for their ongoing engagement on this platform.” 

October 16th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM ETCrushmetricAQSE: CUSH
10:00 AM ETZapp Electric Vehicles Group LimitedOTCQB: ZAPPF
10:30 AM ETHillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.OTCQB: HLRTF | CSE: HEAT
11:00 AM ETEquipmake HoldingsAQSE: EQIP
11:30 AM ETRoyalties Inc.OTCQID: ROYIF | CSE: RI
12:30 PM ETBacTech Environmental CorporationOTCQB: BCCEF | CSE: BAC
1:00 PM ETPerimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.OTCQX: PYNKF | TSXV: PINK
1:30 PM ETPanel – North American Cross-Trading Opportunities at a Glance
2:00 PM ETSulnox Group plcOTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX
2:30 PM ETAbitibi Metals Corp.OTCQB: AMQFF | CSE: AMQ
3:00 PM ETRocket Doctor AI Inc.OTCQB: AIRDF | CSE: AIDR
3:30 PM ETTartisan Nickel Corp.OTCQB: TTSRF | CSE: TN
4:00 PM ETPharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.OTCQB: MDXXF | CSE: MDMA
4:30 PM ETFalconedgeAQSE: EDGE
   

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Recommended Reading