24/7 Market News- Kraig Labs Spider Silk Poised to Lead the Sustainable Textile Revolution

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that, as the fashion industry confronts mounting pressure to overhaul its wasteful practices, Circular Fashion is emerging as both an ethical mandate and a massive economic opportunity. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the undisputed global leader in the development and commercialization of spider silk, is positioning to be at the forefront of this transformation, offering a scalable, biodegradable alternative to petroleum-based fabrics that could reshape the $1.5 trillion global apparel industry.

The Circular Economy’s Billion-Dollar Fashion Upside

Circular fashion, a model that emphasizes durability, recyclability, and closed-loop systems, aims to eliminate the staggering 92 million tons of textile waste discarded globally each year. Analysts project the circular fashion market could grow to over $200 billion by 2030, driven by consumer demand, ESG mandates, and regulatory changes.

Governments and major fashion houses alike are accelerating toward sustainability targets:

The EU Strategy for Sustainable Textiles requires that all textile products be durable, repairable, and recyclable by 2030.

requires that all textile products be durable, repairable, and recyclable by 2030. Brands like Patagonia, Stella McCartney, and Adidas are doubling down on biodegradable and recycled materials in response to growing investor and consumer scrutiny.

Kraig Labs: Bioengineered Spider Silk for the Circular Age

Kraig Labs’ recombinant spider silk, produced through proprietary silkworm-based biotechnology, offers a powerful solution for this new era. Unlike synthetic fibers derived from fossil fuels, spider silk is both biodegradable and renewable, while delivering extraordinary strength, elasticity, and breathability.

The Kraig Labs spider silk platform will enable luxury and performance brands to meet sustainability mandates without sacrificing quality or performance and support an entirely new circular materials economy.

By utilizing traditional silk production infrastructure and replacing the silk protein with engineered spider silk protein, Kraig Labs is able to offer a scalable and economically viable supply chain. This puts the company in a unique position to help apparel brands replace unsustainable materials like polyester, nylon, and conventional silk.

Economic Impact: Premium Pricing Meets ESG Demand

With the luxury fashion market expected to surpass $330 billion by 2030, and sustainable fashion already outpacing industry growth at large, spider silk could capture a significant slice of this fast-expanding segment:

Even a 0.5–1% share of the luxury market using spider silk garments could generate $1.25–$3.3 billion in annual sales .

using spider silk garments could generate . Within the synthetic spider silk market, projected to reach $7 billion by 2030, apparel applications alone could account for $1.4–$2.1 billion.

Circular fashion principles also open the door for take-back programs, rental models, and closed-loop recycling, where biodegradable spider silk garments could fully decompose or be re-engineered into new fibers, further boosting the sustainability narrative and lifecycle economics.

KBLB: A Biomaterial Solution Whose Time Has Come

Kraig Labs (OTCQB: KBLB) has already demonstrated success with its spider silk fibers, developed through years of R&D and protected by an extensive IP portfolio. As the company begins ramping up commercial-scale production, the timing aligns with fashion’s urgent pivot to circularity and transparency.

Key catalysts include:

Strategic partnerships with eco-luxury fashion brands seeking traceable, low-footprint alternatives.

seeking traceable, low-footprint alternatives. Growing institutional interest in ESG-aligned textile supply chains .

. Rising consumer demand for biodegradable, high-performance clothing.





As fashion shifts away from fast-disposable goods toward long-lasting, sustainable, and recyclable materials, Kraig Labs’ spider silk is emerging as a leading contender to define the future of circular fashion.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 247 is a third-party media provider and has been compensated by one or more featured companies for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions. Please review 247’s Full Disclaimer https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/. Please go to https://247marketnews.com/kblb-disclosure/ for further KBLB and 247marketnews.com disclosure information.

