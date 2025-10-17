RocketFuel Launches Comprehensive Crypto Invoicing Solution for Global Merchants

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Payments, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global leader in digital payment solutions, today announced immediate availability of its updated Crypto Invoicing Solution, enabling companies worldwide to receive payment for their invoices in stablecoin, crypto, and fiat currencies. Payments are automatically exchanged and settled in the currency of choice.

The new version allows businesses of all sizes to add crypto payment instructions to their invoices and seamlessly accept payments from their customers in popular stablecoins such as USDC and USDT, and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP. Once paid, funds are instantly converted into stablecoins or local fiat currency, thereby removing any volatility risk. The funds are settled within 24 hours to the customer’s local bank account.

Key functionality and benefits include:

Allows payments of invoices in popular stablecoins and cryptocurrencies.

Faster collections available 24x7

available 24x7 Reliable and dependable settlements within minutes of payment

No dependency on banks

Reduced friction with automated reconciliation and reporting tools

with automated reconciliation and reporting tools Global reach by supporting multi-currency invoices across borders

by supporting multi-currency invoices across borders Treasury control with options to hold, convert, or withdraw in preferred currencies





“Customers continue to have challenges receiving payments timely and reliably from their partners and customers, especially when the payments are cross-border. As stablecoins gain momentum, more and more businesses are taking advantage of the speed and flexibility this new technology has to offer.” said Peter Jensen, CEO of Rocketfuel Payments. He continued: “We continue to add new products that help our customers use blockchain and crypto technologies to make payments faster, safer, and more cost-effective. We are giving businesses the tools to simplify back-office operations, eliminate currency headaches, and get paid faster than ever before.”

The Invoicing Solution strengthens RocketFuel’s position as a one-stop crypto payments provider, while also creating additional revenue streams and cross-sell opportunities for merchants. It is now available to all businesses worldwide.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: press@rocketfuel.inc