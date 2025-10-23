RocketFuel Expands Mass Payout Capabilities with Fiat

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTC: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”) today announced the addition of fiat currency payouts, allowing companies to send payments directly into their recipients’ local bank accounts in USD, EUR, CAD, and other local currencies. This addition complements the existing functionality of stablecoin and crypto payments.

Recipients can now seamlessly choose how they are paid: in crypto, stablecoins, or fiat. The new fiat option reduces volatility risk, simplifies treasury operations, and improves adoption among traditional enterprises and institutions. Key Highlights:

Direct settlement into bank accounts via ACH, SEPA, and local rails

Access to multi-currency payouts in supported regions

Merchant control to select preferred settlement currency on a transaction-by-transaction basis

Robust compliance framework including integrated KYC and KYB functionality aligning with local regulations

One integrated solution for fiat, stablecoin, and crypto currencies





“The complexity of paying thousands of people, partners, and businesses worldwide is becoming more challenging with various compliance and anti-money laundering laws, as well as inefficient and unreliable payment rails through existing solutions. Consequently, more recipients are request payments in stablecoins or other cryptocurrencies to receive their funds within minutes 24x7” said Peter Jensen, CEO, Rocketfuel Payments. “By adding to fiat payouts, we bridge the gap between the crypto economy and traditional finance – accelerating adoption and opening new growth opportunities for businesses worldwide.”

The rollout of fiat payouts marks a major milestone in RocketFuel’s strategy to become the preferred settlement provider for merchants across high-growth sectors and international markets.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact: press@rocketfuel.inc