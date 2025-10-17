Great Estate Blockchain (OTC: VAYK) to Launch Solution Unlocking $1 Trillion Dormant Asset

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Estate Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: VAYK), formerly known as Vaycaychella, Inc., today announced the completion of its name change and the launch of a platform designed to unlock and monetize the intangible value of historic landmarks—a category of untapped assets estimated to be worth hundreds of billions, and potentially over $1 trillion.

“There are one and a half million properties on the National Register as historic landmarks, and likely ten times more on state and local registers. Each may have an intangible value ranging from tens of thousands to a few million dollars,” explained Jason Armstrong, CEO of Great Estate Blockchain. “If the average intangible value of a historic landmark is around $100,000, the total value of these assets may reach hundreds of billions, and possibly a trillion dollars.”

Prominent historic landmarks typically monetize their intangible value through tourism and the sale of franchised merchandise such as books, videos, and souvenirs. However, the majority of historic landmark properties lack the recognition needed to attract significant tourist traffic or generate meaningful merchandise sales, leaving most of their intangible value untapped.

Great Estate Blockchain is developing solutions that combine a crypto token strategy with a short-term rental business model to monetize the intangible value of these historic landmarks. While operating as Vaycaychella, the company acquired a technology firm specializing in cryptocurrency exchange solutions in March 2022. After new management took over in 2024, the company focused on renovating a $2.5 million historic landmark into a boutique Airbnb and researched into the potential of releasing Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) based on the property’s cultural value. Since then, the company has continued to develop solutions focused on monetizing the social and cultural value of historic landmarks.

“The key is to develop a solution that monetizes a property’s cultural value without compromising its commercial value,” said Armstrong. “Our solution is to combine crypto strategy with renovating these historic properties into short-term rentals, such as Airbnb. Operating a property as an Airbnb and monetizing its cultural value through crypto technology are two complementary business lines. Because each Airbnb guest is a potential buyer of our crypto tokens, and each token holder is a potential client for our Airbnb service.”

While the company is unable to provide a comprehensive solution in the near future due to limited capital resources, it has launched its new website, GreatEstateBlockchain.com, and may begin pre-orders for its pilot crypto tokens in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

