Decisions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

The following decision was adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) which was held on 17 October 2025:

1) Regarding the approval of the decision of the Board of LITGRID AB of 2025-09-25 to conclude a humanitarian aid provision agreement

1.1. To approve the Decision of 25 September 2025 of the Board of LITGRID AB to conclude the humanitarian aid provision agreement with the company authorised by the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid, and to approve the essential terms of the humanitarian aid agreement as follows:

1.1.1. The subject-matter of the agreement – Humanitarian aid to the energy sector of Ukraine by providing the assets owned by the Company, the carrying amount of which is equal to EUR 0,87.

1.1.2. The parties to the agreement – LITGRID AB and the company authorised by the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine to receive humanitarian aid;

1.1.3. The objective of the use of humanitarian aid – the restoration of the facilities of the Ukrainian energy sector that were damaged during the war.

1.2. To authorise the Chief Executive Officer of LITGRID AB (with the right to sub-delegate) to conclude the humanitarian aid agreement under the essential terms of the agreement specified in point 1.1 of this decision and to agree other (non-essential) terms of this agreement.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu