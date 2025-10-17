Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market to Reach USD 281.72 Billion by 2032 – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Personalized Medicine Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 109.88 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow to USD 281.72 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.54 percent from 2025 to 2032. The market is being strengthened by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rare diseases globally, the increasing use of companion diagnostics, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence.

In the US, the market was worth USD 30.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 77.07 billion in 2032. North America maintains its leadership in this sector due to the country's strong healthcare infrastructure and high R&D investment.





The demand for personalized treatments is increasing in the healthcare sector. Biopharma companies are entering into strategic partnerships with contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and diagnostic service providers for research and development. This approach reduces research time and saves costs.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Phase

The clinical phase segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024, with a 66.41%, due to the increasing number of precision medicine clinical trials, growing patient recruitment across oncology, rare diseases, and chronic illnesses. The preclinical segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to a surge in investment for early-stage drug discovery for personalized therapies.

By Application

The oncology segment held the largest personalized medicine outsourcing market share in 2024 with 55.2%, owing to the high occurrence of different cancers and associated benefits of targeted therapies. The rare diseases segment is expected to grow significantly in the forecast years, owing to the increasing emphasis on developing orphan drugs and the growing implementation of genomics and personalized treatment plans.

By Service

Due to the growing requirement for scalable production of custom-made therapeutics, particularly cell and gene therapeutics, the contract manufacturing segment occupied the largest value share of the personalized medicine outsourcing market in 2024. During the forecast years, the contract development segment is expected to experience the highest growth, as increasing personalized medicine development has become increasingly complex, and requires highly specialized capabilities.

By Type

In 2024, the inhibitor pharmaceuticals segment dominated the personalized medicine outsourcing market because of their widespread use in targeted therapies for chronic and life-threatening ailments such cancer, autoimmune diseases, and cardiovascular disorders. The cell & gene therapy segment is anticipated to register fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to significant technological breakthroughs, increasing approvals from the FDA and EMA, and growing investment by pharmaceutical giants into this area.

By Region

Due to the established healthcare infrastructure, vigorous regulatory frameworks, and high health expenditure, the global personalized medicine outsourcing market is primarily driven by North America, with a 36.6% market share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the personalized medicine outsourcing market trend due to an increase in healthcare expenditure, the increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing activities, and the increasing number of clinical trial activities.

Recent News:

July 2024 – Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRO/CDMO) based in India, said that it has signed an agreement to offer discovery services in cell therapy to Edity Therapeutics, an Israeli-headquartered biotechnology firm.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, a contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRO/CDMO) based in India, said that it has signed an agreement to offer discovery services in cell therapy to Edity Therapeutics, an Israeli-headquartered biotechnology firm. July 2024 – Syngene International, a contracted research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), launched a novel protein manufacturing platform for rapid and efficient protein production. The platform combines a cell line and transposon-based technology licensed from ExcellGene, a Swiss company with expertise in developing mammalian cell lines.

