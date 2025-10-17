Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD) Announces BizTrendWatch Coverage and Interview with Alan Chang

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTC: TRWD) announced today that BizTrendWatch, a multimedia platform covering trends across business, politics, entertainment, and market culture, has initiated coverage on the Company and released its first exclusive interview with Alan Chang, CEO of Peppermint Hippo and Director at TRWD.

BizTrendWatch has begun producing a series of televised and digital segments highlighting Tradewinds Universal’s expansion strategy and its partnership with Peppermint Hippo, one of the fastest-growing brands in adult nightlife. The coverage features executive interviews, streaming features, and influencer-driven content, offering investors consistent insight as the Company and Peppermint Hippo move forward together on their national growth venture.

In addition to the initial interview with Alan Chang, BizTrendWatch will be releasing a series of additional interviews featuring Peppermint Hippo and Tradewinds Universal team members, from the front lines to the executive suite, giving audiences a deeper look at the company’s culture, strategy, and execution from multiple perspectives. BizTrendWatch will also publish a detailed analyst comparison report evaluating Peppermint Hippo’s business model and national expansion strategy alongside the only other publicly traded company in the sector, RCI Hospitality Holdings, offering valuable context on competitive positioning within this rapidly expanding sector.

BizTrendWatch brings a level of professionalism and visibility that aligns with our goal of maintaining transparency as we execute our long-term strategy, said CEO Andrew Read. We’re excited to see the story of Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo reach a broader audience.

The Path to 100+ Clubs Nationwide

The U.S. adult nightlife industry is highly fragmented, with an estimated 3,000 independently operated clubs across the country, most of which lack brand consistency, modernization, and professional management. Tradewinds Universal, under the leadership of Alan Chang, sees this fragmentation as a powerful opportunity.



Through its Peppermint Hippo model, the Company is uniting select venues under one national standard transforming local clubs into Mini-Vegas destinations that combine luxury design, entertainment value, and operational discipline. Each venue reimagined under the Peppermint Hippo banner delivers a consistent, upscale experience that elevates both the customer and investor value proposition.



But the path to 100 clubs is about more than transforming existing venues. TRWD’s long-term strategy is to build a conglomerate of complementary brands within the adult entertainment and nightlife space, a unified network that leverages shared infrastructure, marketing, and leadership.



Guided by Alan Chang’s proven track record and TRWD’s corporate structure, this venture aims to bring professional standards, financial transparency, and national-level brand cohesion to a historically under-capitalized sector, creating what could become the first true multi-brand hospitality powerhouse in adult entertainment.

Watch the Alan Chang Interview Here - https://youtu.be/7LtNFT0OTpw

Discover how we will grow to 100+ locations - https://youtu.be/3vc61DNMgso

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader.



Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a Mini-Vegas experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.



The Company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

About BizTrendWatch.com

BizTrendWatch.com is a multimedia news and content platform covering the latest trends in business, politics, entertainment, and market culture. The company specializes as a content creation and dissemination provider for traditional media outlets such as national television, as well as all major digital and streaming platforms.



By combining expert analysis with high-impact storytelling, BizTrendWatch connects audiences and investors with the people, companies, and ideas driving the next wave of growth across multiple industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, plan, predict, potential, continue, may, will, could, and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive conditions, regulatory requirements, and general economic and market dynamics. Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

John Stock

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

IR@tradewindsuniversal.com