fullthrottle.ai® Launches the Industry’s First Generative AI-Powered Automotive DSP Advancing Tierless Automotive Marketing Using Patented First-Party Household Identity

Built on top of the new fullthrottle.ai self-service platform, the new offering unifies audience creation, omnichannel activation, and real-time attribution across dealers, dealership groups and OEM’s

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating systems, today announced the launch of The Automotive DSP™, the industry’s first generative AI-powered platform purpose-built for tierless automotive marketing. Built on top of the new fullthrottle.ai platform, the solution delivers what the automotive industry has long needed: a unified, first-party data-driven platform that gives OEMs, dealer groups, media companies, and agencies direct access to premium inventory, audience data, and attribution without reliance on cookies or complex tech stacks.

Unlike generic DSPs that were not built for the unique complexities of the auto industry, fullthrottle.ai’s Automotive DSP ™ is deeply verticalized for the automotive market, leveraging first-party data and AI-driven media activation to drive real outcomes from vehicle sales to service lane conversions across the customer journey.

“This isn’t just innovation. It’s a transformation,” said Louis DiGiacomo, VP of Product at fullthrottle.ai®. “Never before has advertising technology been this easy, powerful, and accessible for all automotive industry stakeholders at the same time.”

The platform combines fullthrottle.ai’s patented first-party household identification methodology with a generative AI Media Agent, enabling capture, unification, and activation of first-party data so marketers can target audiences across the customer journey. The solution also integrates in real-time with DMS systems to connect campaigns directly to new car sales, lease upgrades, service appointments, and trade-ins, removing friction from the traditional data activation process and delivering true closed-loop attribution.

“For OEMs and dealers, it’s a leap beyond fragmented media buying. For media companies and publishers, it’s the all-encompassing built-for-performance platform they’ve been waiting for,” added Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder of fullthrottle.ai®.

Key Capabilities of fullthrottle.ai’s Automotive DSP™

Automotive Expertise Built-In: Native integration with dealer systems, DMS data, OEM co-op rules, and multi-tier campaign management tailored to automotive workflows.

Native integration with dealer systems, DMS data, OEM co-op rules, and multi-tier campaign management tailored to automotive workflows. Patented First-Party Data Advantage: SafeMatch ® technology ensures secure onboarding and activation of high-intent audiences without reliance on cookies or third-party data.

SafeMatch technology ensures secure onboarding and activation of high-intent audiences without reliance on cookies or third-party data. AI-Driven Media Agent: Automatically builds audiences, allocates media, scores households, and measures sales lift 24/7. No heavy lifting for agency or dealer teams.

Automatically builds audiences, allocates media, scores households, and measures sales lift 24/7. No heavy lifting for agency or dealer teams. Real-Time Attribution: Connects ad exposure to showroom visits, test drives, service orders, and vehicle sales for transparent, closed-loop measurement.

Connects ad exposure to showroom visits, test drives, service orders, and vehicle sales for transparent, closed-loop measurement. Omnichannel Campaign Execution: Launch full-funnel campaigns across CTV, display, online video, and more within minutes.

Launch full-funnel campaigns across CTV, display, online video, and more within minutes. Unified Tierless Execution: Align OEM, regional, and dealer campaigns with shared audience intelligence for scalable reach.

Align OEM, regional, and dealer campaigns with shared audience intelligence for scalable reach. Direct Access to Premium Inventory: Integration with the Auto Media Marketplace (AMM) provides brand-safe, verified automotive media without intermediaries.

Integration with the Auto Media Marketplace (AMM) provides brand-safe, verified automotive media without intermediaries. Dealer-Centric UX/UI: Intuitive platform with campaign templates, dynamic inventory-driven creative, and easy-to-use reporting.

The first-of-its-kind Automotive DSP™ solves for the current inefficiencies in the market, providing a guided, self-service experience that empowers agencies and marketers to seamlessly plan and activate highly personalized campaigns at any point in the customer journey without having to navigate fragmented tech stacks or complex CDP integrations.

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® delivers enterprise-grade AdTech power without complexity, purpose-built for mid-market brands, agencies, and media companies. The all-in-one platform enables identification of high-intent audiences, automated omnichannel campaigns, and direct transaction attribution — all in a privacy-safe, future-proof environment. By unifying identity resolution, media activation, and real-time attribution, fullthrottle.ai® unlocks enterprise-level outcomes for the mid-market, making advanced AdTech accessible and actionable. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

fullthrottle.ai®

Email: jai.journay@fullthrottle.ai