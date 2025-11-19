fullthrottle.ai® Expands Executive Team to Accelerate Growth, Names Hannah Endres as VP of Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating system, today announced the appointment of Hannah Endres as Vice President of Sales. The strategic hire underscores fullthrottle.ai’s continued momentum and investment in scaling its go-to-market capabilities for brands, agencies, and media companies.

With over a decade of experience in digital media, sales leadership, and team development, Endres joins fullthrottle.ai® from Division-D, where she served as VP of Sales Development. At Division-D, she built and scaled a multi-tiered sales organization, led partnerships with agencies and brands across North America, and helped drive triple-digit revenue growth.

"Hannah is exactly the kind of leader we need for this next phase of growth," said Rich Harrisson, CRO of fullthrottle.ai®. "Her ability to scale teams, her agency know-how, and her passion for building partnerships perfectly align with our mission to help brands and agencies unlock real business outcomes through smarter, simpler marketing technology."

In her new role, Endres will join fullthrottle.ai's sales leadership team, contributing to the company’s revenue growth strategy and supporting the expansion of strategic partnerships. Her leadership will play a key role in helping clients harness the full power of the fullthrottle.ai® platform to drive measurable growth.

“I’m thrilled to be part of fullthrottle.ai’s mission to make AdTech more accessible, intelligent, and outcome-driven,” said Endres. “This is an exciting time to help clients harness automation and AI to drive real business growth.”

The announcement comes amid a broader expansion of the fullthrottle.ai® sales team, with team members joining later this month. These additions support the company's aggressive growth trajectory and reinforce its commitment to simplifying identity-based marketing for brands and agencies.

About fullthrottle.ai®:

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.