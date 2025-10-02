fullthrottle.ai® Appoints Jason Dillon to Lead Agency Sales and Drive Platform Adoption

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data media solutions and AdTech operating system, today announced the addition of Jason Dillon as Vice President of Agency Sales. Dillon, a seasoned AdTech and MarTech strategist with over 20 years of experience in SaaS, digital marketing, and advertising, will spearhead efforts to expand agency partnerships and accelerate adoption of fullthrottle.ai’s unified platform.

Dillon brings a proven track record of building and leading high-performance sales organizations and helping marketers leverage AI-powered platforms to execute data-driven campaigns across multiple channels and devices. His expertise in scaling growth initiatives, forging strategic partnerships, and delivering client-focused solutions positions him to advance fullthrottle.ai’s mission: making complex AdTech simple for agencies while driving measurable outcomes.

“At fullthrottle.ai®, our mission is to make AdTech easy for agencies and clients alike,” said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder of fullthrottle.ai®. “Jason’s leadership and deep experience in AdTech will help our partners maximize the benefits of our platform, streamlining campaign execution, increasing ROI, and unlocking the power of first-party data at scale.”



fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies to:

Launch faster, report smarter, and retain clients longer with a turnkey, white-label solution.

Replace repetitive AdOps tasks with the AI Media Agent, freeing teams for strategic decision-making.

Activate omnichannel campaigns on CTV, FreeTV, online video, SmartMail, display, and more — within minutes and within one easy-to-use platform.

Prove outcome-based performance with transaction-level attribution for product and service sales.

Differentiate client offerings with measurable ROI and a first-party data strategy.





In his new role, Dillon will help agencies harness the fullthrottle.ai’s AI-powered campaign planning and advanced capabilities, further positioning the company as the Easy Button for AdTech. His appointment reflects fullthrottle.ai’s broader mission to simplify complex activations, deliver measurable outcomes, and enable agencies to transform first-party data into sustainable, profitable growth.

For press and media inquiries, please contact:

Jai Journay

VP of Marketing

fullthrottle.ai®

Email: jai.journay@fullthrottle.ai

About fullthrottle.ai®:

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.