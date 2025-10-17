E-Prescribing Market Size to Reach USD 23.34 Billion by 2032 Due to the Growing Adoption of Healthcare IT Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Prescribing Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the E-Prescribing Market size was valued at USD 3.59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23.34 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.39% over 2025-2032.

Due to government measures aimed at digitizing the health care sector, the U.S. is a major force behind the expansion of the e-prescribing business in North America.

The U.S. e-prescribing market size was valued at USD 1.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.76 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.89% over 2025-2032.





Government Mandates and Regulatory Support Boost Market Growth

Many nations created strict regulatory frameworks in an attempt to promote the availability of e-prescribing options. Electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS) is required in the U.S. under the HITECH and SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Acts, particularly for Medicare Part D providers. The purpose of these regulations is to assist prevent drug addiction, prescription fraud, and medication safety. Similar to this, the European Union has made it possible for patients to obtain prescriptions from various EU member nations by facilitating e-prescribing through cross-border digital health projects as part of its digital single market effort. These kinds of programs help create an atmosphere that is favorable for the growth of the e-prescribing industry.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the E-Prescribing Market Report are

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Veradigm)

Surescripts

Epic Systems

Cerner Corporation (Oracle)

DrFirst

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare

Athenahealth

MEDITECH

RXNT

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

In 2024, the solution segment dominated the e-prescribing market share with a 75.10% as health providers have an affinity toward an integrated platform that supports prescription, medication monitoring, and real-time decision support. The services segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, owing to a growing demand for implementation support, training, system upgrades, and maintenance services for e-prescribing solutions.

By Delivery Mode

The web/cloud-based segment dominated the e-prescribing market in 2024 with a 78.30% market share, owing to the flexibility, scalability, and lower upfront infrastructure cost. The on-premise segment is expected to see the fastest growth, mainly on account of growing concerns for data security and the requirement of having more securely protected patient data.

By Usage Methods

The handhelds segment was the largest in the e-prescribing market in 2024, due to the increasing number of healthcare providers using more and more smartphones, tablets, and apps for prescribing medicines. The computer-based devices segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, as a growing number of hospitals and clinics continue to use desktop and laptop devices along with EHRs for holistic patient treatment.

By Substances

The controlled substances segment dominated the e-prescribing market in 2024 with 77.15% market share due to the increasing stringent regulations regarding the trafficking of narcotics (such as opioid analgesics and stimulants) and the rapid adoption of electronic prescribing of controlled substances (EPCS). The non-controlled substances segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing digitization in the regular prescription for chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and asthma.

By Specialties

The sports medicine segment dominated the global e-prescribing market in 2024 with a 38.18% share, as anti-inflammatory drugs, pain relievers, and muscle relaxants are frequently prescribed for injury treatment and rehabilitation. The cardiology application segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing global prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

By End-use

Hospitals segment dominated the market with 34.2 share in 2024 as they are widely use integrated electronic health record (EHR) systems and require the e-prescribing process to be consolidated across the departments. The pharmacy segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of e-prescribing in retail and online pharmacies to improve efficiency and accuracy in prescription fulfillment.

By Region

North America held a 39.3% share of the e-prescribing market in 2024, due to stringent regulations, high acceptance of e-health care in the region, and early implementation of e-health records (EHR).

Asia Pacific is a significantly growing region for the e-prescribing market trends as healthcare digitization increases and the governments in the region are supportive of e-health initiatives, while populous countries, such as India and China have a growing need for an efficient prescription process.

Recent News:

August 2023 – DrFirst Healthcare Innovations announced a partnership with MEDITECH to make electronic prescribing available for MEDITECH's Expanse EHR system hospitals in Canada. The integration is part of MEDITECH's effort to connect with Canada Health Infoway's national e-prescribing service, PrescribeIT, to improve medication management and prescription accuracy in Canadian health facilities.

2022 – Oracle finalized its acquisition of Cerner, creating Oracle Health. The strategic consolidation of Cerner's clinical strengths with Oracle's enterprise platform capabilities, analytics, and automation capabilities will revolutionize healthcare delivery with more integrated, data-driven, and patient-centric solutions.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIGITAL PRESCRIPTION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you analyze global and regional adoption rates of e-prescribing platforms across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, highlighting maturity levels and penetration gaps.

– helps you analyze global and regional adoption rates of e-prescribing platforms across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, highlighting maturity levels and penetration gaps. REGIONAL PRESCRIPTION TRENDS ANALYSIS – helps you identify prescription digitization trends across major regions, revealing key growth territories and healthcare system readiness.

– helps you identify prescription digitization trends across major regions, revealing key growth territories and healthcare system readiness. SYSTEM DEPLOYMENT BENCHMARKS – helps you assess e-prescribing infrastructure expansion, interoperability progress, and cloud-based platform deployment from 2020–2032.

– helps you assess e-prescribing infrastructure expansion, interoperability progress, and cloud-based platform deployment from 2020–2032. DIGITAL HEALTH INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING INDEX – helps you evaluate regional investment levels in healthcare IT systems, data integration, and cybersecurity for digital prescriptions.

– helps you evaluate regional investment levels in healthcare IT systems, data integration, and cybersecurity for digital prescriptions. TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INTEGRATION RATE – helps you uncover the pace of AI, analytics, and EHR-integrated e-prescribing tools, supporting precision medicine and efficiency in prescription management.

– helps you uncover the pace of AI, analytics, and EHR-integrated e-prescribing tools, supporting precision medicine and efficiency in prescription management. POLICY & COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORKS – helps you understand the impact of digital health mandates, data security regulations, and reimbursement incentives shaping e-prescription implementation globally.

E-Prescribing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.59 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 23.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.39% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Product (Solutions, Services)



• By Delivery Mode (Web/Cloud-Based, On-Premise)



• By End-Use (Hospital, Office-based Physicians, Pharmacy)



• By Usage Methods (Handheld, Computer-Based Devices)



• By Substances (Controlled Substances, Non-controlled Substances)



• By Specialties (Oncology, Sports Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

