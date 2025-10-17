Notice to All Long Term Shareholders of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp: Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation On Behalf of Your Claims

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP, a leading stockholder rights law firm, has initiated an investigation into certain board members and executive officers of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) for potential breaches of fiduciary duties and violations of federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel Investigating?

Previously, a class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, during the Class Period from November 7, 2023 and May 7, 2024, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the completion of Grocery Outlet’s System Transition and any potential negative impact resulting therefrom, while also minimizing the risks associated with potential and perceived setbacks to the Company's finances as a result of implementation errors and other issues surrounding the System Transition. In truth, defendants’ repeated indications as to both when the Systems Transition would be completed and how significantly it would impact Grocery Outlet’s sales and margins fell short of reality as the defendants relied far too heavily on their ability to implement these new or otherwise upgraded systems without significant setbacks to the Company’s finances. Grocery Outlet was simply not equipped to properly execute on the transition as planned and communicated to investors, despite repeated assurances that the issues would be resolved and the transition completed with each coming quarter.

Stock Purchasers Before November 7, 2023 Have Rights:

Current stockholders who held their Grocery Outlet stock before November 7, 2023, are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to discuss their legal rights in this matter. You can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/grocery-outlet-holding-corp/

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com

