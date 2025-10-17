The size of RIKS 26 0216 series after today's exchange auction is 58,457,122,366 (nominal value).
Series RIKS 50 0915Settlement Date 10/22/2025Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,100All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 113.389/2.750Total Number of Bids Received 24Total Amount of All Bids Received
SeriesRIKS 50 0915ISINIS0000037794Maturity Date09/15/2050Auction Date10/17/2025Settlement Date10/22/202510% addition10/21/2025 Buyback issueRIKS 26 0216Buyback price (clean)98.4800 On the Auction