Robotics in Drug Discovery Market Trends and Growth Outlook by Towards Healthcare

Ottawa, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The robotics in drug discovery market is set to experience strong growth from 2024 to 2034, fueled by innovations in automation, artificial intelligence, and high-throughput screening technologies. As pharmaceutical and biotech companies strive to accelerate drug development and cut R&D costs, robotic systems are becoming indispensable for optimizing complex laboratory workflows.

Adoption of robotics in drug discovery is rapidly increasing, with systems playing a key role in high-throughput screening, sample handling, and precise data collection, significantly reducing human error. The integration of AI and machine learning further enhances efficiency, enabling faster, more cost-effective drug development. Rising demand for innovative and streamlined research solutions is driving substantial investments, expanding the presence of robotic technologies across laboratories and industrial research facilities.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the robotics in drug discovery market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the traditional robots segment dominated the market.

By type, the collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By component type, the hardware segment held the largest market share.

By component type, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By robot type, the autonomous segment led the market in 2024.

By end user, the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment held the major market share in 2024.

By end user, the research laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years.



Market Overview & Potential

The robotics in drug discovery market is poised for robust growth from 2024 to 2034, driven by rapid advancements in automation, artificial intelligence, and high-throughput screening technologies. The robotics in drug discovery market is rapidly growing as pharmaceutical and biotech companies increasingly adopt automation to streamline research and accelerate drug development. Robotic systems are widely utilised for high-throughput screening, sample handling, and data collection, thereby enhancing precision and minimising human error. The integration of AI and machine learning further enhances these processes.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for The Growth of The Robotics in Drug Discovery Market?

The primary drivers of the robotics in drug discovery market include the rising demand for automation to boost efficiency and cut costs, the requirement for higher-throughput screening to speed up drug development, and the growing use of AI and machine learning integrated with robotic systems to fast-track research and enhance precision. These elements contribute to more rapid, accurate, and cost-effective drug development, particularly in tasks such as sample preparation, handling, and analysis. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting robotics to automate repetitive tasks, improve productivity, and lower operational expenses in both manufacturing and research.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with Robotics in the Drug Discovery Market?

AI and machine learning:

AI and machine learning are being integrated with robotics to accelerate processes like target identification, compound screening, and drug optimisation.



Collaborative robots (cobots):

The adoption of cobots is increasing, as they are designed to work safely alongside humans in shared spaces, enhancing manufacturing processes without compromising safety.



Reduced human contact:

Robotics reduce human interaction in certain processes, minimising the risk of contamination and human error in sensitive tasks.



Cloud integration:

Linking robotics with cloud-based systems allows for real-time data analysis and collaboration, speeding up the discovery process globally.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Robotics in Drug Discovery Market?

Robotics in the drug discovery sector encounters several major obstacles, such as high startup costs, intricate regulatory requirements, the necessity for specialised skills, and resistance from traditional methods. Although robots provide notable advantages in speed, accuracy, and efficiency, these challenges can limit their adoption, especially among smaller pharmaceutical firms. The lack of consistent, high-quality data across the industry also hampers the development and training of robust AI models. Collectively, these issues restrict market growth.

Regional Analysis

How Did North America Dominate the Robotics in Drug Discovery Market in 2024?

North America dominated the robotics in drug discovery market in 2024. North America leads the robotics in drug discovery market due to advanced pharmaceutical infrastructure, early adoption of laboratory automation, and strong investment in R&D. The United States dominates with the presence of major robotics manufacturers and biotech firms using AI-integrated robotic systems to accelerate target identification and compound screening.

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Robotics in Drug Discovery Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing robust growth in robotic adoption across pharmaceutical research, driven by expanding biotech sectors in China, India, and Japan. Increasing automation in drug screening, rising clinical research activities, and government support for innovation are key factors fueling market demand across regional pharmaceutical laboratories and institutes.

Segmental Insights

By Type,

The traditional robots segment dominated the market. Traditional robotic systems continue to play a vital role in drug discovery by automating repetitive laboratory tasks such as liquid handling, pipetting, and sample preparation. These systems enhance accuracy, reduce contamination risks, and improve productivity in high-throughput screening laboratories, particularly within established pharmaceutical companies and academic research centres.

The collaborative robots segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Collaborative robots (cobots) are gaining traction in drug discovery for their flexibility and ability to safely work alongside humans. These robots streamline complex workflows such as sample testing and compound mixing. Their ease of programming and compact design make them ideal for dynamic research environments with evolving automation needs.

By Component Type,

The hardware segment held the largest market share. Hardware components form the foundation of robotic systems used in drug discovery, including robotic arms, sensors, actuators, and automated workstations. These elements ensure precision in compound handling, microplate transfer, and analytical testing. Technological advancements are enhancing their performance, durability, and integration with AI and data-driven control systems.

The software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Software solutions drive the intelligence of robotic drug discovery platforms, enabling workflow scheduling, data analysis, and process optimization. AI-powered algorithms allow adaptive learning for faster target validation and compound screening. Integration with laboratory information management systems (LIMS) ensures seamless data tracking and improved reproducibility in automated drug research.

By Robot Type,

The autonomous segment led the market in 2024. Autonomous robots are revolutionizing drug discovery by performing experiments and analyses without human intervention. These robots combine AI, vision systems, and machine learning to handle complex decision-making processes. They optimize compound screening speed, minimize errors, and support 24/7 operations, significantly accelerating the drug development pipeline in modern laboratories.

By End User,

The biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies segment held the major market share in 2024. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are major users of robotics in drug discovery, deploying automated systems to enhance throughput and reduce research timelines. Robotics streamline screening, assay preparation, and compound testing, improving data accuracy. Integration with digital platforms accelerates candidate identification and supports precision-driven pharmaceutical innovation.

The research laboratories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Research laboratories increasingly adopt robotic systems to achieve reproducibility, precision, and efficiency in experimental workflows. These facilities leverage robotics for genetic analysis, target validation, and chemical synthesis. The growing focus on collaborative robotics and AI-enhanced automation supports faster discoveries and innovation within academic and contract research environments.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Olis Robotics partnered with Kawasaki Robotics Inc. to enhance robot performance and minimise downtime. This collaboration allows users to quickly restart production, cut troubleshooting and maintenance costs by up to 90%, and access expert support efficiently. Through a secure on-site device, Olis users can directly connect to their robots for streamlined diagnostics and faster issue resolution.



Robotics in Drug Discovery Market Key Players List

FANUC

ABB Ltd

Intuitive surgical

KUKA

Smith& Nephew

Stryker

Yaskawa Electric

Omron Adept

Zimmer Biomet

Denso

Abbott

Kawasaki

Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Traditional Robots

Collaborative Robots

By End User

Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

Service



By Robot Type

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





