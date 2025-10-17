Wake Radiology Grows Breast Imaging Section with Five New Hires; Launches "We See the Difference" Campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Raleigh, N.C., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex, the largest outpatient imaging provider in the Triangle, today announced the continued expansion of its breast imaging section with the addition of five new board-certified radiologists over the past year. The radiologists join the practice at a time when the demand for breast imaging is anticipated to grow, as a larger segment of the population reaches the recommended age of 40, the age at which the American College of Radiology and the Society of Breast Imaging advise women to begin annual screening mammograms.

The new physicians joining Wake Radiology include:

Dr. Tyler Litton , a graduate of the New York University School of Medicine who completed his residency at St. Louis University and a fellowship in breast imaging at Duke University.

Dr. Laura Parra, who earned her medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, completed her residency at the Mayo Clinic Arizona, and a fellowship in breast imaging at Duke University.

Dr. Michelle S. Collins , who received her M.D. from the Yale University School of Medicine and completed both her residency and breast imaging fellowship at Duke University Medical Center.

Dr. Marie Vogel , who earned her medical degree from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine at Chapel Hill and completed her residency and breast imaging fellowship at the same institution.

Dr. Tammy Kreuzer, who completed her medical degree and residency at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan and holds extensive breast imaging experience in private practice settings in Michigan and at Duke.



“Our breast imaging team is composed of dedicated, board-certified radiologists who bring focused expertise to every image read,” said Dr. Brent Townsend, President and Managing Partner at Wake Radiology. “We are proud to grow our practice with such strong medical talent, and we will continue to invest in hiring experienced radiologists to further our commitment to delivering the highest standard of care."

The growth of Wake Radiology’s breast imaging section coincides with the launch of its "We See the Difference" campaign, a Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiative aimed at educating women about the importance of early breast cancer detection and prevention.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Wake Radiology is engaging with the community in a number of ways.

Free Mammograms for Uninsured Women. For National Mammography Day on October 17, Wake Radiology is offering free 3D screening mammograms for women who are uninsured, over the age of 40 and have no current symptoms of breast cancer.



Partnership with Select Retailers . Throughout the month of October, shoppers at Belk at The Streets of Southpoint can receive a free delicates laundry bag with bra purchases made on Saturdays. Additionally, shoppers at The Perky Lady in downtown Apex and The Bra Patch in Raleigh can also receive a free delicates laundry bag on bra purchases made throughout October. Delicates bags are available while supplies last. Wake Radiology hopes that the delicates laundry bag keeps breast health and cancer awareness top of mind year-round.



Breast Cancer Awareness and Survivor Event. Wake Radiology will participate in a Breast Cancer Awareness event hosted by The Streets at Southpoint on Sunday, October 19 from 1-3pm. During the event, Wake Radiology's team will be available to educate shoppers about the value of early breast cancer detection. Visitors to Wake Radiology's table will learn more about breast cancer screening tools, such as mammograms and Fast Breast MRI, and have the ability to schedule their annual mammogram.



"The most powerful tool we have in the fight against breast cancer is early detection,” said Dr. Monica Agarwal, Co-Director of Breast Imaging, Breast & Abdominal Imaging Radiologist. “Annual mammograms give us the best chance of finding cancer at its most treatable stage. It is critical that women are not only aware of this life-saving benefit but are also empowered to make informed decisions about their breast health. As breast imaging radiologists, we aim to partner with our patients so they have what they need to make proactive health screening a regular part of their lives."

Throughout the month of October, Wake Radiology will be sharing information about breast cancer screening through its social channels. The public is encouraged to follow and engage on Facebook and Instagram for a chance to win prizes throughout the month.

For more information and to schedule a mammogram, visit WakeRad.com/Mammogram

About Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex

Wake Radiology UNC Health Rex has set the standard for medical imaging excellence and innovation since 1953. Physician-owned and led, our results-driven team of sub-specialized radiologists delivers an unparalleled patient experience rooted in accessible, compassionate and actionable care. As the Triangle’s first and largest outpatient imaging provider, Wake Radiology relies on world-class technology to deliver faster and more accurate imaging services, allowing physicians to elevate patient care and help our communities thrive. Specialties include MRI, CT, X-ray, Ultrasound, Interventional Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Bone Density and Mammography across 14 area locations. Learn more at WakeRad.com