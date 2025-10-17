DeLeion Capital Launches Professional XRP Custody Solution, Providing Users with a Secure and Reliable Digital Asset Safe Haven.





Florida City, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid heightened volatility across the global digital asset market, DeLeion Capital , a leading digital asset trust management platform, has issued a public advisory urging investors to adopt rational investment strategies and consider professional custody solutions to safeguard their assets.





According to industry data, the market has shed hundreds of billions of dollars in capitalization over the past week, driven by leveraged liquidations. Analysts point out that this environment, exacerbated by tightening global monetary policies and macroeconomic uncertainty, has exposed the vulnerabilities of investors relying on emotional or intuition-based decision-making.





DeLeion Capital Advocates for Professional Management and Risk Control:

In response to ongoing market instability, DeLeion Capital has reiterated its commitment to promoting disciplined and professionally managed investment practices.



Deleion capital has issued many asset management and custody solutions, by which the registered users and enterprises can safeguard their assets in this volatile market.



A professional reasearch and risk management team is active 24/7 to check the global news and create a strategy based on the educated analysis so that the users get benefited instead of losing their assets.



We leverage our expertise and continuous innovation to empower every client to achieve financial freedom and sustainable growth. In the highly volatile crypto market, we eschew short-term speculation and instead focus on transforming market uncertainty into long-term, sustainable growth opportunities through rigorous strategies and cutting-edge technology. We safeguard not only your assets, but also your vision and confidence for the future.

“We strongly recommend that individuals, both new and experienced, reassess their strategies under current market conditions,” said DeLeion Capital’s Chief Strategy Officer. “Blind speculation, leveraged trading, and attempts to time the market pose exceptionally high risks. A structured, data-driven approach remains the most effective way to preserve and grow digital assets.”



Recent market turbulence has caused sharp declines in the value of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, leading to widespread panic and substantial capital losses among retail investors. The event underscores the inherent risks of and the growing importance of professional risk management within the digital asset sector.





The company emphasizes that while the long-term potential of digital assets remains promising, volatility is an unavoidable aspect of the market. DeLeion Capital advocates entrusting asset management to experienced institutions capable of implementing robust strategies and systematic risk controls.





Professional Custody: A Safer Path

DeLeion Capital’s trust management services are designed to provide investors with a reliable framework for navigating the markets. Through its professional custody solutions, the platform offers:





Systematic Risk Control: Advanced risk management systems and diversified investment strategies reduce exposure to market shocks.

Expert Decision-Making: Teams of blockchain researchers and analysts base investment choices on macroeconomic data and rigorous models, minimizing emotional trading.

Stress-Free Asset Management: Professional custody eliminates the need for individuals to constantly monitor markets, reducing mental strain and emotional pressure.

Sustainable Long-Term Growth: DeLeion Capital focuses on achieving stable, compounding returns through balanced strategies rather than speculative gains.

Free Trial of Services: Deleion Capital also provides a free trial of services for a shorter period of time, so the users can witness the effects first hand.

Low Equity Individuals: Deleion Capital has various asset management plans, Individuals can start with as low as $10 worth of assets.



“Our goal is to unite individual investors under a professionally managed framework that enables sustainable participation in the digital asset economy,” the Chief Strategy Officer added. “Through collective expertise and disciplined risk control, we aim to help clients secure stable, long-term value in an uncertain market.”



We use an intelligent, automatic compounding reinvestment mechanism to convert your assets into continuously growing capital, committed to providing you with predictable, stable income, rather than occasional market luck.





About DeLeion Capital:

DeLeion Capital is a global digital asset trust management platform providing professional custody and investment solutions for individuals and institutions. The company leverages advanced technology, research-based strategies, and strict compliance standards to help investors achieve stable and sustainable asset growth in the rapidly evolving blockchain economy.





Media Contact:

Roger M. Lambdin

Company Email: info@deleioncapital.com

Website: https://deleioncapital.com

