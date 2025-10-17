Real Estate Expert Kyle Powers of Manhattan, KS, Explains What Most Buyers Get Wrong About Mortgage Pre-Approval for HelloNation

MANHATTAN, Kan., Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most homebuyers misunderstand about mortgage pre-approval? According to a HelloNation article, the common mistake is treating pre-approval as a guaranteed loan approval rather than a conditional step in the home buying process. The article emphasizes that while mortgage pre-approval is valuable, it is not a final decision and depends on having stable financial information. The full article can be found in a HelloNation article .

Mortgage pre-approval is an early review by a mortgage lender to estimate how much a buyer may be able to borrow. The process includes checking a credit report, reviewing income, and calculating the debt-to-income ratio. This estimate helps guide the buying of a home, but it does not guarantee that the information will hold up through final underwriting. For that reason, a real estate agent often warns that changes in financial circumstances can jeopardize the loan approval.

The HelloNation article explains that lenders typically require detailed financial information during the pre-approval process, such as tax returns, pay stubs, and a Social Security number. Lenders also check credit card balances, auto loans, and other obligations. These details are used to calculate the debt-to-income ratio, also known as the DTI ratio, which indicates the percentage of income already allocated to debt payments. A higher income ratio can restrict the maximum loan amount, while a steady debt to income balance allows more flexibility in loan term and payment options.

One of the most common missteps homebuyers make after receiving mortgage pre-approval is assuming that their financial profile will not be reviewed again. The article stresses that lenders re-check balances before closing. New credit card purchases, additional auto loans, or even financing furniture can change the DTI ratio and cause problems. Even a slight increase in debt can affect loan approval, highlighting the importance of maintaining stable credit card balances.

Employment changes also play a significant role. If a homebuyer changes jobs, reduces hours, or experiences a decrease in income, the mortgage lender may request updated documents. These changes can lower the chances of loan approval. The article emphasizes the importance of avoiding career shifts until after the mortgage loan closes, as lenders want to ensure that the information they initially reviewed remains accurate.

Interest rates are another factor that can disrupt buying a home. Mortgage pre-approval reflects rates at a given moment, but interest rates fluctuate daily. If rates rise, the maximum loan amount a buyer qualifies for may decrease. For someone stretching their budget to the limit of pre-approval, even a slight rate increase can affect the home loan process. A stable rate environment helps, but homebuyers should always prepare for possible adjustments.

Closing costs, such as origination fees, can also impact the price of a mortgage loan. If pre-approval calculations already account for the top of a buyer’s budget, additional fees can tip the scales. The article notes that having financial reserves is wise, since it helps ensure the information in the application remains sufficient when it comes time to finalize loan approval.

The HelloNation feature compares mortgage pre-approval to a snapshot in time. It shows the borrower’s financial information as of the day it is reviewed. However, that picture can change quickly if new debts, higher credit card balances, or shifts in income occur. The article encourages homebuyers to regularly check their credit report, review their free credit reports for errors, and apply for a loan only when their financial information is stable. This approach helps ensure the information provided to credit bureaus and lenders stays accurate.

Real estate agents play an essential role by reminding clients that pre-approval strengthens an offer but does not replace underwriting. Final loan approval happens only after underwriting, when the lender verifies all details again. This process is designed to protect both the lender and the homebuyer. By understanding that mortgage pre-approval is conditional, homebuyers can avoid surprises and move through the process with greater confidence.

The HelloNation article stresses that stability is the key. Keeping credit card balances consistent, avoiding large purchases, and refraining from opening new credit accounts are all effective strategies. It also emphasizes the importance of notifying the mortgage lender immediately if any changes in financial information occur. Homebuyers who ensure the information provided to lenders remains accurate are far more likely to achieve final loan approval.

By following these steps, buyers can reduce the risk of disappointment. Mortgage pre-approval should be seen as an essential guide for buying a home, not a guaranteed outcome. Understanding how debt to income, loan term options, interest rates, and origination fees all factor into the process helps buyers stay realistic. This straightforward approach makes the path to securing a mortgage loan smoother and more concise.

The article concludes that while mortgage pre-approval is valuable, it is only the beginning of the mortgage journey. Homebuyers who treat it as conditional rather than final will avoid the most common pitfalls.

"What Most Buyers Get Wrong About Pre-Approval" features insights from Kyle Powers, Real Estate Expert of Manhattan, KS, in HelloNation.

