ACPAS to Sponsor the Upcoming MFSA AGM and the Official Launch of CASA (Credit Association of South Africa)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa and DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY Inc. (OTCQB: UPYY), a U.S.-based fintech innovator, today announced that its South African subsidiary, Automated Credit Provider Administration System (“ACPAS”), will proudly sponsor the MicroFinance South Africa (MFSA) Annual General Meeting and Conference, taking place on October 22, 2025, at the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre Johannesburg.

This year’s AGM marks a historic milestone for the industry as MFSA prepares to unveil its new name and brand identity – CASA, the Credit Association of South Africa. The rebrand reflects the organization’s evolution and its enduring commitment, spanning nearly three decades, to promoting responsible and inclusive credit practices across South Africa’s financial landscape.

As part of its ongoing partnership with the MFSA, ACPAS will also participate as a Legacy Partner in this milestone launch, underscoring the company’s continued dedication to supporting the microfinance and credit sectors. The event is expected to bring together key industry stakeholders, regulators, and technology partners to celebrate the beginning of a new era for CASA and its members.

“ACPAS has had the privilege of collaborating with MFSA for many years, and we are honored to stand as a Legacy Partner during this important transition to CASA,” said Jaco Fölscher, CEO of ACPAS and current board member of MFSA. “Having served on the MFSA board during this period of transformation, I have witnessed first-hand the dedication and vision driving this rebrand. It signifies growth and renewal within our industry, and ACPAS remains fully committed to empowering responsible credit providers through innovation and technology.”

UPAY Inc. congratulates the MFSA leadership team on reaching this milestone and looks forward to supporting CASA in its mission to strengthen South Africa’s credit ecosystem through collaboration, compliance, and technological advancement.

About MFSA / CASA:

Founded nearly three decades ago, the MicroFinance South Africa (MFSA) has long served as the member association and voice of the responsible credit provider in South Africa. In 2025, the association proudly transitioned to its new identity as CASA – the Credit Association of South Africa, reflecting its expanded mandate to represent and support the broader credit industry. Currently representing more than 1,800 registered credit providers, CASA continues to champion ethical lending, consumer protection, and industry advancement through collaboration, education, and advocacy.

For more information, visit www.mfsa.net

About ACPAS:

ACPAS is a leading Loan Management Software provider in South Africa, offering advanced automation solutions that streamline loan origination, management, and compliance processes. With a strong commitment to empowering microfinance and credit institutions, ACPAS delivers technology-driven tools that enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. As a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., ACPAS continues to play a key role in advancing digital transformation within the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.acpas.co.za .

About UPAY:

UPAY Inc. is a publicly traded holding company at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies, UPAY delivers comprehensive Financial Software Platforms that offer full system automation, intelligent data solutions, and an enhanced user experience. The Company bridges the gap between clients and consumers in an evolving financial ecosystem, driving engagement and lasting impact. For more information, visit www.upaytechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under applicable securities laws. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements due to new information, future events, or other circumstances. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information

UPAY INC.

Media Relations

info@upaytechnology.com