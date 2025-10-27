UPAY CEO elected to CASA Board for two-year term — joining the first Board constituted after industry rebrand

JOHANNESBURG, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPAY (OTCQB: UPYY) (“UPAY” or the “Company”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jaco Fölscher, has been re-elected to the Board of the Credit Association of South Africa (CASA) for a further two-year term, following CASA’s AGM on 22 October 2025.

Serving in his capacity as CEO of ACPAS, UPAY’s loan-management software subsidiary, Fölscher joins CASA’s first Board constituted after the association’s name change from MicroFinance South Africa (MFSA). Unveiled at the AGM, this rebrand affirms CASA’s expanded remit across the full credit value chain in South Africa and highlights UPAY’s ongoing commitment to responsible innovation and industry leadership.

CASA’s rebrand signals continuity of purpose — to make credit a force for dignity, inclusion and growth — and elevates values of integrity, accountability, and inclusiveness as guideposts for the industry’s next chapter. The association’s work brings together community lenders and national players, supported by technology, data and leading service providers across the value chain — from loan administration systems and payment platforms to insurance, credit bureau data, document verification, and compliance services.

“I’m honored to continue serving on CASA’s Board at this pivotal moment,” said Jaco Fölscher, CEO of ACPAS. “CASA’s renewed mandate and values align with UPAY’s mission to expand access to safe, responsible credit. We’ll keep championing practical solutions, high standards, and collaboration that help consumers and credit providers thrive.”

As a Board member, Fölscher will support CASA’s priorities to represent members through strong advocacy, foster collaboration across the credit value chain, and provide regulatory and compliance guidance, while helping to build capacity and promote trust in responsible credit provision.

About CASA

CASA is South Africa’s leading association for responsible, professional non-bank credit providers, existing to enable members to thrive and to build a sustainable credit industry that supports economic growth and financial inclusion. It is a member-based, non-profit association governed by an elected Board and specialized Board Committees. For more information, visit www.casa.co.za

About ACPAS:

ACPAS is a leading Loan Management Software provider in South Africa, offering advanced automation solutions that streamline loan origination, management, and compliance processes. With a strong commitment to empowering microfinance and credit institutions, ACPAS delivers technology-driven tools that enhance operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. As a subsidiary of UPAY Inc., ACPAS continues to play a key role in advancing digital transformation within the financial services industry. For more information, visit www.acpas.co.za.

About UPAY

UPAY Inc. is a publicly traded holding company at the forefront of the fintech industry. By investing in innovative technologies, UPAY delivers comprehensive Financial Software Platforms that offer full system automation, intelligent data solutions, and enhanced user experience. The Company bridges the gap between clients and consumers in an evolving financial ecosystem, driving engagement and lasting impact. For more information, visit www.upaytechnology.com

