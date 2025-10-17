Mowi’s acquisition of Nova Sea approved by EU Commission

 | Source: Mowi ASA Mowi ASA

(Bergen, 17 October 2025) Mowi’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Nova Sea AS has received the approval of the EU Commission.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 30th January 2025 regarding Mowi’s agreement to increase its ownership share of Nova Sea AS from 49% to 95%. Mowi has today been informed that the EU Commission has approved the transaction. Now only approval by the Norwegian competition authority is still pending before the transaction can be closed.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Recommended Reading

  • October 15, 2025 00:30 ET | Source: Mowi ASA
    Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2025 Trading update

    Harvest volumes Q3 2025 (1) Farming Norway99.5 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland17.5 thousand tonnes Farming Chile22.5 thousand tonnes Farming Canada15.5 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland3.0 thousand...

    Read More
    Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2025 Trading update
  • August 29, 2025 00:30 ET | Source: Mowi ASA
    Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.45 today

    The shares in Mowi ASA will be traded ex-dividend of NOK 1.45 as from today 29 August 2025. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian...

    Read More
    Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 1.45 today