BROAD ARROW’S WYNN LAS VEGAS AUCTION FEATURES SOUGHT-AFTER CARS FOR EVERY COLLECTOR’S TASTE

Grosse Pointe, MI, Oct. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is delighted to release the complete digital catalog for its inaugural Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31 in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas.

Featuring 68 desirable collector cars and two fascinating Formula One memorabilia lots, the Las Vegas Auction will be held in the Bandol 1 Room at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas, with cars displayed on the spectacular greens at the Wynn Golf Club. The ever-growing Concours at Wynn Las Vegas makes for an entire weekend of incredible cars for the collecting community, with Broad Arrow’s auction cars well-matched to this year’s exciting concours categories.

The inaugural Las Vegas Auction is led by a pair of halo cars from two wildly significant eras in collector car history; a 2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe (Estimate: $1,500,000 - $1,800,000) and a 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster (Estimate: $1,450,000 - $1,600,000). The Veyron, chassis number VF9SC2C2XAM795198, is one of just 252 original Veyron EB 16.4 Coupes and one of a mere 76 U.S. market examples. Finished in the classic two-tone Black and Blue color scheme over a Black interior, this is a superb, low-mileage example of the most iconic hypercar of all time. Freshly serviced, warranty-ready, and offered with just 6,515 miles at cataloging, this is the discerning collector’s chance to own one of the hobby’s most significant performance cars

Perhaps one of the most recognizable and foundational collector cars of all time, the 300 SL Roadster, chassis number 198.042.10.002989, on offer at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas Auction is an eminently desirable example, as one of approximately 270 iron block Roadsters factory-equipped with Dunlop disc brakes. Retaining its original, numbers-matching chassis, body, and engine, the 300 SL is also finished in its striking original colors of Graphite Grey over Medium Red leather. This U.S.-delivery example is upgraded with Rest of the World headlamps and has been recently serviced by the Mercedes-Benz Classic Center USA. Accompanied by its Data Card, tools, and owner’s manual, this is a gorgeous 300 SL Roadster suited to today’s active collector and ready to enjoy in the world’s most prestigious motoring events and concours.

“Our inaugural Las Vegas Auction features some of the hottest cars in today’s market. From long-running staples like the 300 SL Roadster, to supercar icons like the Veyron, these are some of the most desirable cars for the market’s most active collectors,” says Jakob Greisen, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “We are thrilled to work with our friends at Concours at Wynn Las Vegas and our entire team looks forward to a weekend of collector car camaraderie set against the thrilling backdrop of the unmistakeable Las Vegas Strip.

Each of these halo cars is joined at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas auction by desirable contemporaries of their respective eras. Additional featured highlights are found in exceptional private collections consigned to the sale, including the Lone Star Sports Car Collection. Representing one collector’s passion for both European and American sports and touring cars of the 1950s and 1960s, the 11-car collection includes sought-after models from top marques including a one-of-one, matching numbers 1963 Maserati 3500 GTI Vignale Spyder Prototype (Estimate: $475,000 - $575,000), a rare and finely restored 1959 BMW 503 Series II Cabriolet (Estimate: $425,000 - $475,000), and an iconic, Gunmetal Grey 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code (Estimate: $175,000 - $225,000) featuring an extremely rare manual transmission with overdrive. All cars offered from the Lone Star Sports Car Collection can be viewed here.

Modern collectibles are found in spades in the Las Vegas Auction, including within another exciting group of automobiles known as the Cobalt Collection. The collection features four incredible performance cars finished in eye-catching shades of blue, led by a meticulously preserved 2001 BMW Z8 (Estimate: $275,000 - $325,000) in rare Topaz Blue over Crema. Additional cars in the collection include: a two-owner, preservation-grade, six-speed manual 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS Launch Edition (Estimate: $160,000 - $200,000), the final example of just 150 Launch Edition examples built, an exceptionally well-preserved, one-of-300, 2019 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 (Estimate: $150,000 - $175,000), and a 1973 Ford Bronco reimagined by Gateway (Estimate: $180,000 - $240,000) featuring extensive modern upgrades. Learn more about the Cobalt Collection here.

“We’re proud to offer a number of exceptional collections and groups of cars offered from very good homes at our first-ever Las Vegas Auction”, adds David Swig, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “Collectors and enthusiasts can bid confidently with Broad Arrow knowing that we have curated cars from discerning sellers and presented them with the expertise of our unmatched in-house research team and industry-leading specialists. We look forward to finding new homes for each of these exciting cars.

Beyond the Bugatti Veyron, a host of high-performance modern collectibles are offered in the Las Vegas Auction. The group is led by a pair of Mercedes-Benz McLaren SLRs, including a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster 722 S (Estimate: $850,000 - $950,000) and a 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe by MSO (Estimate: $600,000 - $700,000). The Roadster 722 S, chassis number WDDAK76F59M002051, is a stunning example of the most potent and highly sought after variant of the SLR Roadster. One of just 150 examples produced, the car on offer is finished in Crystal Galaxit Black Metallic with a Black leather and Alcantara interior and is presented with only 5,290 miles at cataloging.

The SLR McLaren Coupe by MSO, chassis number WDDAJ76F56M000833, is a truly bespoke and unique SLR treated to the comprehensive MSO list of upgrades. This factory U.S.-market car shows less than 4,800 miles from new and features $238,000 worth of MSO upgrades and 80kg weight savings carried out at Woking McLaren headquarters in 2023/2024. The list of upgrades includes the Aero Plus Package, Handling Package, Sports Exhaust system, 19-inch MSO wheels, and more. Finished in superb Crystal Laurit Silver Metallic over a bespoke MSO Blue leather with custom weave patterns and matching luggage, this is a car not to be missed

Additional desirable modern collectibles offer at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas Auction include:

Two eras of the Acura NSX including a 1991 Acura NSX (Estimate: $135,000 - $160,000) offered in outstanding original condition throughout, fitted with the most desirable manual transmission and finished in its striking factory color combination of Formula Red with a black roof over a black leather interior. The NSX is presented alongside a 2002 Acura NSX-T (Estimate: $120,000 - $140,000) in Spa Yellow Pearl over an Onyx Leather interior, one of only 236 examples equipped with the six-speed manual transmission for 2002.

offered in outstanding original condition throughout, fitted with the most desirable manual transmission and finished in its striking factory color combination of Formula Red with a black roof over a black leather interior. The NSX is presented alongside a in Spa Yellow Pearl over an Onyx Leather interior, one of only 236 examples equipped with the six-speed manual transmission for 2002. A 2020 Bentley Continental GTC First Edition (Estimate: $200,000 - $250,000, Offered Without Reserve) , a highly equipped example pairing First Edition, Centenary Edition, and Mulliner Driving Specification equipment and styling and presented in stunning Marlin Blue.

, a highly equipped example pairing First Edition, Centenary Edition, and Mulliner Driving Specification equipment and styling and presented in stunning Marlin Blue. A lineup of exceptional Ferraris of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and today , led by:



A Ferrari Classiche-certified 1984 Ferrari 512 BBi (Estimate: $300,000 - $350,000, Offered Without Reserve) equipped with period Ferrari-branded Pioneer audio, power windows, and air conditioning and fresh from a recent engine-out service. An exceptionally well-preserved 1990 Ferrari Testarossa ( Estimate: $260,000 - $300,000) presented in uncommon and sophisticated Nero over Rosso leather.

, led by:

An extensively optioned 2023 Ferrari 296 GTS Assetto Fiorano (Estimate: $400,000 - $450,000) finished in Argento Nürburgring with a Blu Corsa Racing Stripe over Charcoal leather and specified with focused Assetto Fiorano package. This is a like-new entry point into Ferrari's plug-in-hybrid era.

Broad Arrow’s inaugural Las Vegas Auction is set for October 31 at 3:00 pm PDT with previews on Thursday, October 30 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm and Friday, October 31 from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm.

Bidder registration, the complete digital catalog, and additional information on all cars on offer is available at broadarrowauctions.com. Interested bidders are invited to connect with a Broad Arrow car specialist at +1 313 312 0780. Members of the media on official assignment are invited to apply for media credentials for The Las Vegas Auction by writing to press@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

Photos:

2010 Bugatti Veyron EB 16.4 Coupe offered at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas Auction (Credit – Andrew Miterko/ Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions). 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster offered at Broad Arrow’s Las Vegas Auction (Credit – Ted7 / Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions).

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow expanded its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 held during Zoute Grand Prix, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

