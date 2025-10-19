From Economic Turbulence to a New Era of Wealth: NB HASH RWA Brings Real-World Assets On-Chain for Stable Digital Growth





London, UK, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global markets face inflation, currency depreciation, and rising uncertainty, investors are seeking new, more stable paths to grow their wealth.

NB HASH, a global digital-asset innovation platform, has introduced its RWA (Real-World Assets) program — connecting real-world economic value with blockchain transparency, allowing users worldwide to earn real returns from real assets.

Bringing Real Assets On-Chain for Real Income

NB HASH transforms tangible assets such as energy facilities, data-center capacity, power infrastructure, and green-energy production into on-chain, traceable income-sharing instruments.

Users simply participate with USDT or other stablecoins and gain access to yields generated by genuine, revenue-producing assets.

This model delivers three key advantages:

Real-Asset Backing – Each return is supported by measurable, productive real-world activity.

Blockchain Transparency – Every transaction and distribution can be verified on-chain.

Global, Low-Barrier Access – Anyone can participate anytime, anywhere, without intermediaries.



“NB HASH allows users not just to hold digital coins, but to own a share of real-world value,”

said an NB HASH spokesperson.

From Speculation to Real Value: The Rise of RWA

After years of volatility across crypto markets, the next growth chapter is shifting from speculation to substance.

RWA, or Real-World Assets, represents that shift — bringing tangible economic output into the blockchain era.

The NB HASH RWA framework empowers both individual and institutional investors to enjoy steady yields and diversify portfolios.

From real estate and renewable energy to carbon credits and data infrastructure, NB HASH digitizes and fractionalizes assets so their value can flow freely and transparently across global markets.

A New Wealth Path in the Digital Age

Founded in 2019, NB HASH has been building a secure, transparent, and sustainable digital-wealth ecosystem.

With its RWA initiative, the company aims to:

Re-anchor blockchain in real value



Provide inflation-resistant investment options



Promote global financial inclusion



In an era of falling interest rates and abundant liquidity, NB HASH sees RWA as one of the most promising growth frontiers for global capital.

About NB HASH

NB HASH, founded in 2019, is a leading global platform integrating blockchain innovation with real-world asset management.

With the mission “to make digital wealth real,” NB HASH offers transparent, secure, and intelligent digital-investment solutions to users in more than 10 countries.

Through its RWA initiative, the company continues to expand access to real-asset-backed income and empower investors worldwide.

