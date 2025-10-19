Missed out on gold and Bitcoin? RWA is creating a new batch of multi-millionaires!





London, UK, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global markets face inflation, falling interest rates, and economic uncertainty, investors are seeking new, sustainable ways to grow their wealth.



NB HASH, a global digital-asset platform founded in 2019, is reshaping this landscape through its RWA initiative, which connects real-world productive assets with blockchain-based income generation — letting users earn real, verifiable yields from tangible value.



Real Assets, Real Returns

NB HASH transforms physical assets — such as energy facilities, data centers, and infrastructure capacity — into tokenized, on-chain income streams.

This innovation allows anyone, anywhere, to participate in real-economy projects without intermediaries or technical barriers.

Key Advantages:

Stable, Asset-Backed Yields – Each investment is tied to verifiable physical production capacity.

Blockchain Transparency – Every transaction, yield, and payout is traceable and immutable.

Low Entry, Global Access – Users can start with as little as USDT and withdraw rewards anytime.



“NB HASH bridges the gap between the digital and the physical economy,” said a company spokesperson.

“Every digital return on our platform is supported by real-world value, not speculation.”

How Users Earn with NB HASH RWA

NB HASH RWA projects convert real-world revenue — such as power generation, computing capacity, or renewable-energy output — into blockchain-verified distributions.

Illustrative Earning Scenarios (for reference only)

Investment Asset Type Estimated Annualized Yield Payout Frequency Notes 100 USDT Data Center Energy RWA 10 – 15 % Daily Backed by energy capacity revenue 500 USDT Green Power RWA 12 – 18 % Daily Linked to renewable energy generation 1000 USDT Mixed Asset Portfolio 15 – 20 % Daily Diversified across multiple projects

Behind the System: How RWA Works on NB HASH

NB HASH employs a secure on-chain mapping mechanism linking tangible project income to blockchain smart contracts.

Real-world projects → Generate verified revenue



Smart contracts → Record and calculate payouts automatically



Users → Receive daily on-chain income, fully transparent



This ensures every USDT invested contributes to productive assets while generating traceable value.

Why Now Is the Moment

Global Rate Cuts: Cheaper capital is flowing into alternative assets.



Cheaper capital is flowing into alternative assets. RWA Boom : The tokenization of real assets is forecast to exceed $3 trillion by 2026.



The tokenization of real assets is forecast to exceed $3 trillion by 2026. Blockchain Maturity: Security and AI-based risk control now enable real-time, stable yield distribution.



NB HASH positions itself at the center of this transformation — where real-world production meets digital value creation.

Security and Trust

NB HASH employs third-party audited smart contracts, real-time on-chain monitoring, and 24/7 customer support to ensure asset safety and transparent operations.

Every project listed under the RWA program undergoes due diligence and sustainability verification.

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019, NB HASH is a global leader in digital-asset management and blockchain application innovation.



The company’s mission is to “make digital wealth real” by combining cutting-edge technology with productive real-world value.



NB HASH serves millions of users across more than 10 countries and continues to expand its RWA-driven investment ecosystem.

Learn more: https://nbhashrwa.com

