Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Announcement of Contract Termination

Dubai, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company”) announces the immediate termination of the contract for the Platinum Explorer for its approximately 260-day campaign. The termination is due to changes in economic sanctions applicable to the campaign, rendering the contract execution unlawful and therefore subject to termination.

This information has been submitted pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and MAR Article 17. The information was submitted for publication at 2025-10-19 at 7:30 CEST.

About the Company

Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com.

