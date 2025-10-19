The Bull Run of Gold and Bitcoin May Be Nearing Its End — The Next Global Wealth Wave Is Powered by RWA!





London, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world accelerates into the age of artificial intelligence, one question becomes increasingly important:

Who truly owns the value behind the AI revolution?

Global digital-asset platform NB HASH believes the answer lies in RWA – Real World Assets.

By connecting AI computing infrastructure with real-world assets through blockchain tokenization, NB HASH is transforming computing power—the core resource of the AI era—into verifiable, shareable on-chain income.

Within this model, tangible assets such as data centers, electricity capacity, and GPU clusters are all integrated into a transparent blockchain yield system, allowing global users to share in the economic growth generated by artificial intelligence.

AI + RWA: The Next Evolution of Digital Assets

Traditional RWA models have focused on assets such as energy, real estate, or infrastructure.

NB HASH has expanded this concept by introducing a new AI Compute RWA Model,

linking investment returns directly to actual computing output used in AI training and cloud operations.

This innovation ensures that every unit of digital yield corresponds to measurable, real-world productivity — not speculation.

Investors are no longer betting on volatility; they’re participating in the core economic engine of the AI revolution.

“NB HASH is turning the fundamental resource of the AI era—computing power—into a verifiable, participatory, and income-generating digital asset,”

said an NB HASH spokesperson.

“For the first time, everyday investors can share in the economic dividends of artificial intelligence.”

Real Assets, Real Returns

NB HASH’s RWA model channels income from multiple sources, including:

AI Data Centers — revenue from GPU utilization and cloud processing contracts;



— revenue from GPU utilization and cloud processing contracts; Green Energy Facilities — sustainable electricity powering AI infrastructure;



— sustainable electricity powering AI infrastructure; Infrastructure Yield Agreements — leasing income and long-term operational returns.



Illustrative Earning Scenarios:

Investment Asset Type Estimated Annualized Yield Distribution Frequency Notes 200 USDT AI Computing RWA 12 % – 16 % Daily Backed by verified GPU utilization revenue 500 USDT Hybrid RWA (Compute + Energy) 15 % – 20 % Daily Multi-asset yield portfolio 1,000 USDT AI Node Participation Plan 18 % – 25 % Daily Linked to global AI training demand

Yields shown above are examples for illustrative purposes only. Actual returns may vary based on project performance and market conditions.

Why Now Is the Right Time

Explosive AI Demand: Global computing consumption has grown over 200% year-on-year;



Global computing consumption has grown over 200% year-on-year; RWA Adoption Accelerates : Institutional investors are increasingly tokenizing real-world assets;



Institutional investors are increasingly tokenizing real-world assets; Liquidity Returns: Lower interest rates and persistent inflation are driving capital toward productive, yield-backed digital assets.



NB HASH stands at the intersection of these trends —

where computation, blockchain, and tangible value converge to redefine the future of digital wealth.

Secure, Transparent, and Sustainable

All NB HASH RWA projects undergo third-party audits and real-asset verification.

Smart contracts automatically manage income distribution, with all data publicly verifiable on-chain.

The platform operates 24/7, providing real-time tracking and multilingual support for users across more than ten countries.

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019, NB HASH is a global leader in digital-asset innovation and blockchain infrastructure.

With the mission “to make digital wealth real,” NB HASH integrates RWA, AI computing, and decentralized finance (DeFi)

to provide secure, transparent, and sustainable growth opportunities for investors worldwide.

NB HASH currently serves millions of users in over ten countries, offering blockchain-based asset management and income solutions.

Learn more: https://nbhashrwa.com



Media Contact:

Name：Ricky Brown

Email：admin@nbhash.vip

Address：23 Manor Fields, Bratton, Westbury, England, BA13 4ST

Phone：+44 7352248588

#NBHASH #RWA #AIComputing #Blockchain #DigitalWealth

Attachment