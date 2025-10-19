Faraday Future Founder and Co-CEO YT Jia Shares Weekly Investor Update: The Whole FX Team is Now in Full Sprint Mode for the Year-End Off-Line Target for the Company’s First FX Super One Vehicle

The UAE launch of the FX Super One will take place on October 28 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai.





LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of FF.

“Welcome to the 25th issue of our Weekly Report. We are starting with the EAI Flywheel.



Today we are excited to announce a major production and delivery milestone for FX Super One. On S2-S4 Product & Technology, Supply Chain, Production, and Delivery FX has officially signed the procurement agreement for the first batch of complete parts for the FX Super One with its supply chain partners, and shipment is about to begin. The whole team is now in full sprint mode for the year-end off-line target for our first FX Super One vehicle. This marks a key milestone for FX, from R&D and design to prototype development, pilot validation, and eventually the potential for mass production, subject to securing necessary agreements, funding and permitting. This marks a critical leap from technical validation and prototype development to mass production and delivery. This milestone carries significant meaning:



Accelerated Production: FX Super One will officially move to pilot build and initial production, laying the foundation for the first vehicle off-line at year-end, and building experience for large-scale delivery.



Engineering Validation: Once the parts arrive, vehicle engineering validation, functional testing, and homologation will start, generating real data to support potential mass production and continuous improvement.



Closer to Market Delivery: This step brings us closer to user delivery and marks the strategy of our Co-Creation Ecosystem Online Direct Sales Model.



Government Affairs Support: It also provides solid data and a business justification for ongoing tariff exemption or reduction negotiation.



Localization Advancement: More U.S.-based R&D, engineering changes, and component upgrades will enhance product competitiveness, and help ensure compliance with the U.S. ICTS requirements. Although higher localization standards increase both costs and lead times, this investment is essential to deliver products that meet U.S. market and compliance standards.





Next, we will speed up our logistics and supply chain efforts to ensure the timely arrival of this batch of parts at our Hanford factory. The whole team is now in full sprint mode for the year-end off-line target for our first FX Super One vehicle. We are also empowering FX Super One with much of the core technologies of our $300,000 FF 91, bringing Ultimate AI TechLuxury to a broader audience and targeting to make this “Blue Ocean + Blockbuster” product the first mass-produced model under the Global Automotive Industry Bridge Strategy.



In the mid- to long-term, this milestone not only validates the effectiveness of our Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, and Empowering 5 model, it also provides a replicable foundation for potential FX’s future mass production programs, including the FX 4 concept. This also marks the first time that the globalized value of China’s supply chain has been realized locally in the U.S. through FX.

Moving on to S5 Capital:



We’ve officially kicked off the Q3 financial reporting process right on schedule. Both listed entities under the Dual Flywheel structure have now entered their regular quarterly preparation cycles, and we’re confident about delivering the reports on time as planned.



On S6 Middle East:



The Middle East Final Launch of the FX Super One will take place on October 28 at the Armani Hotel, Burj Khalifa, Dubai. From California to the Gulf, the first-class EAI-MPV is ready to make its debut. We warmly invite everyone to join and co-create this moment together.

Coming back to S7 System Build-Up:



After years of experience as a U.S.-listed company, FF has gradually built a mature operational management system. We are providing transition services to Qualigen to assist with building a solid, compliance-ready operating framework that meets public company standards. The team is making good progress on this.

On the Crypto Flywheel:

This week, the listed company QLGN kicked off its implementation and execution of its three core business engines. We will share more progress in the following weekly reports.



Finally, our issues, reflections, and solutions over the week:



As the Dual Flywheel Strategy deepens across regions and verticals, we are establishing a new strategic and business incubation system. This initiative could not only enhance coordination and execution efficiency but also enable faster incubation of high-potential businesses — reshaping our value creation model for the future. Guided by our “Light 4, Swift 4, Focused 5, and Empowering 5” methodology, we are confident in driving dual breakthroughs in both operational efficiency and long-term value creation.



We will share a piece of good news on the FF FX Auto Finance Company next week. With the Dual Flywheel Strategy accelerating on all fronts, a composite ecosystem of Technology × Product × Finance × Co-Creation is rapidly taking shape. Together, let’s continue to push boundaries and embrace the next breakthroughs. See you next week!”

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF 91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “plan to,” “can,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “potential,” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding the FX Super One launch in the UAE and related engineering, production, delivery and sales, localization advancement, Q3 reporting timing, , and a business incubation system, involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company's ability to secure agreements with OEMs to sell FX vehicles in the Middle East; the ability of OEMs and suppliers to timely delivery products and parts to the UAE; the possibility that the final UAE launch event for the Super One may need to be rescheduled due to circumstances over which the Company has limited or no control; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the Middle East; the Company's ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; the Company's ability to secure an occupancy certificate for its Hanford facility; the Company's ability to implement an effective business incubation system; the Company's and QLGN's ability to complete its public reporting requirements in a timely manner; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position.

