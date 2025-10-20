Corbion reports the progress of its share buyback program 13 October – 17 October 2025

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 September 2025.

During the week of 13 October up to and including 17 October 2025 a total of 29.981 shares were repurchased at an average price of €16.6672 for a total amount of €499,698.04

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €5,024,854.16 representing 50.25% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

