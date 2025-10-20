Chery Brand Night Grandly Opens - Co-Creating the “New Move” with Global Users

WUHU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 17, the Chery Brand Night, themed “Co-Create the New Move,” was successfully held in Wuhu, China. As a core segment of the 2025 Chery Brand User Summit, the event broke away from the conventional one-way presentation format to deliver a truly immersive, user-defined co-creation experience. User representatives, media professionals, and brand partners from around the world came together to witness innovative developments in the intelligent mobility ecosystem, reflecting Chery’s strong commitment to moving forward hand-in-hand with users and shaping the future together.

One Vehicle, Six Configurations: Chery and Users Co-Create a New Industry Era

At the opening of the event, Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, took the stage to share the R&D journey behind the world’s first 7-Seater Transformable Multi-SUV. Starting in February 2024, Chery assembled an international team of 20 product experts who, over more than 300 days, conducted in-depth research across markets including Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, and Thailand. Through surveys of over 1,350 users and collection of more than 40,000 authentic feedback entries, the team gained deep insights into diverse user needs spanning work, family, and leisure scenarios. “We firmly believe that only by working together with our customers, we can develop and create excellent products,” Zheng Songzhi concluded.





(Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, delivered a speech)

Centered on the concept of “space freedom,” this vehicle introduces an innovative formula of “6=1.” Through its flexible seating arrangement and quick-release rear panel design, it achieves six different interior and exterior spatial combinations. The launch event creatively showcased its three representative configurations. In 7-seat SUV mode, it features an extra-long 2,900 mm wheelbase and a segment-leading 69.5% space utilization rate, ensuring ample room for every passenger to relax. In dual-row pickup mode, it offers a 600 L cargo volume with versatile anchor points, easily accommodating everything from surfboards and camping gear to everyday loads. For eco camping mode, it comes equipped with an intelligent power system, a side awning, and insect-proof features—delivering a complete, ready-to-go solution for outdoor adventures. With a 700 mm wading depth and professional-grade off-road angles, it is built to explore the extremes, enjoy the adventure, and return safely—turning the dream of ultimate freedom into reality.





(The world’s first 7-Seater Transformable Multi-SUV)

The birth of this new vehicle is inseparable from the co-creation and participation of our users. User representatives from Indonesia, Chile, and Malaysia took the stage to share their simple yet profound dreams of what a vehicle should be. These stories revolved around family reunions, work-life balance, and personal expression. Though their aspirations differed, each narrative was equally authentic and vivid. It is precisely these dreams, rooted in the daily lives of global users, that ultimately shaped the starting point and original vision of Chery’s product development. Zheng Songzhi, Executive Deputy General Manager of Chery International Marketing Center, stated, “Today, I am proud to say that we have developed this new car, which we have Co-created and Co-defined with global users, meeting all demands of our customers.”





(The users representative shared his story on stage)

Building on this concept, Chery invited users on-site to participate in naming the vehicle, optimizing the powertrain, and proposing ecosystem customization ideas. This pioneering initiative—the industry’s first open co-creation during the engineering phase—brought users’ ideas and needs directly into the product development process.

Honoring Global Users: Building an Evolving Mobility Ecosystem Together

The Chery Brand Night was more than a product launch—it was a celebration of user co-creation. Owner representatives from Mexico, Kazakhstan, Chile, and Egypt took the stage to share their stories of growth alongside Chery. A highlight was the “Dream Home” segment, presented jointly by a Kazakhstani family and Mexican users, which beautifully symbolized the genuine, culture-transcending bonds among Chery’s global community. The evening culminated in multinational performances and interactive sessions, showcasing Chery’s open and inclusive brand character on the world stage.





(Talent show by Chery users at the event)

In gratitude for the deep involvement and steadfast trust of its global users—and for their role as true co-creators—Chery established special honors to recognize their exceptional contributions across every dimension of the brand’s growth journey. From the “Dream Companion Award,” symbolizing shared dreams and lasting partnership, to the “Elite Partner Award” presented to long-term collaborators, and emerging accolades like the “Rising Star Award” spanning communications, events, and sales enablement—the recipients spanned Kazakhstan, Mexico, Chile, Egypt, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Iraq, the UAE, South Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Peru, Australia, and beyond. This diverse recognition vividly reflects the breadth, depth, and dynamic vitality of Chery’s global user ecosystem.





(CEO of Chery Brand and Executive Vice President of Chery International Mr. Zhu Shaodong presented awards to the Chery users)

The Chery Brand Night was more than a product launch—it was a statement of brand philosophy: Chery stands with its users, always. From the evolution of new energy to user growth, from technical validation to emotional connection, Chery is collaborating with its global community to build a mobility ecosystem defined by co-creation, integration, and shared growth. As one participating user expressed: “This vehicle carries not just our lives, but our shared future.”

The co-creation journey between Chery and its global users is just getting started.

