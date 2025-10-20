PRESS RELEASE: CMB.TECH trading update

Antwerp, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) (“CMB.TECH”) provides a market update. During Q3 and Q4 to date, CMB.TECH has continued its fleet rejuvenation strategy with the sale of two older vessels and the delivery of five newbuild vessels.

Fleet update

Deliveries

CMB.TECH took delivery of 5 newbuilding vessels in Q3 and Q4 to date:

Eco-Newcastlemaxes: Mineral Slovensko and Mineral Slovenija

Chemical tanker: Bochem Santos

CTV: Windcat 58

CSOV: Windcat Rotterdam

Sales & TC updates

Euronav

CMB.TECH has sold the VLCC Dalma (2007, 306,543 dwt). The sale will generate a capital gain of 26.7 million USD. The vessel will be delivered to its new owner during Q4 2025.

The time charter of the VLCC Donoussa (2016, 299,999 dwt) is extended for another 11 months, until October 2026.

Hakata (2010, 302,550 dwt) & Hakone (2010, 302,624 dwt) were delivered to their new owners in Q3 2025, generating a total capital gain of approx. 39.3 million USD in Q3 2025.

Bocimar

CMB.TECH has sold the capesize Battersea (2009, 169.390 dwt). The sale will generate a total capital gain of 2.4 million USD. The vessel will be delivered to its new owner during Q4 2025.

Estimated time charter equivalent earnings (TCE)

The estimated average daily time charter equivalent rates (TCE, a non IFRS-measure) can be summarised as follows:

Q3 2025 Quarter-to-Date Q4 2025 USD/day USD/day % DRY BULK VESSELS Newcastlemax Average rate(1)(2) 27,872 30,954 61.6% Capesize Average rate(1)(2) 20,577 27,084 50.0% Panamax/Kamsarmax Average rate(1)(2) 13,437 15,814 56.0% TANKERS VLCC Average spot rate (in TI Pool)(3) 28,715 54,206 30.0% VLCC Average time charter rate(4) 45,725 Suezmax Average spot rate(1) (4) 47,104 49,249 34.0% Suezmax Average time charter rate 33,455 CONTAINER VESSELS Average time charter rate 29,378 CHEMICAL TANKERS Average spot rate 20,758 Average time charter rate 19,306 OFF-SHORE WIND CSOV Average time charter rate 27,272 120,331 83.7% CTV Average time charter rate 3,470 2,971 79.3%

(1) Reporting load-to-discharge, in line with IFRS 15

(2) Spot and TC rates combined

(3) CMB.TECH owned ships in TI Pool or Stolt Pool (excluding technical off hire days)

(4) Including profit share where applicable

