CMB.TECH FLEET UPDATE

 | Source: CMB.TECH CMB.TECH

Antwerp, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) has sold two vessels, generating a capital gain of approximately 98.2 million USD in total. 
Euronav 
CMB.TECH has sold two VLCCs: Ingrid (2012, 314,000 dwt) and Ilma (2012, 314,000 dwt). The sale will generate a capital gain of approximately 98.2 million USD in Q2 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in Q2 2026. 

Announcement Q4 2025 results – 26 February 2026 

About CMB.TECH 

CMB.TECH is one of the largest listed, diversified and future-proof maritime groups in the world with a fleet of about 250 vessels: dry bulk vessels,  crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels, offshore wind vessels and port vessels. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

CMB.TECH is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CMBT” and on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol “CMBTO”.

More information can be found at https://cmb.tech

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbour protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbour legislation. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intends", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "expect", "pending" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with us, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other  factors. Please see our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Attachment 

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Maritime
                            
                            
                                Shipping
                            
                            
                                Vessels
                            

                


                

                    
Attachments

                    

                                
                                    
                                        CMBT Fleet Update
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
    
                                        
  • 
                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        January 07, 2026 16:07 ET
                                                        |
                                                        Source: CMB.TECH
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
                                                            CMB.TECH FLEET UPDATE
                                                        
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
    
                                                            Antwerp, Jan.  07, 2026  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) has sold eight vessels, generating a...
                                                        
    
                                                        Read More
                                                    
    
                                                
     
                                            
     
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        CMB.TECH FLEET UPDATE
                                                    
     
                                                
     
                                        
    • 
                                        
                                        
  • 
                                            
    
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        December 16, 2025 02:27 ET
                                                        |
                                                        Source: CMB.TECH
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
                                                            CMB.TECH INVESTS IN CHINESE AMMONIA SUPPLY
                                                        
                                                    
    
                                                    
    
                                                        
    
                                                            Antwerp, Dec.  16, 2025  (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the company is...
                                                        
    
                                                        Read More
                                                    
    
                                                
     
                                            
     
                                                
    
                                                    
    
                                                        CMB.TECH INVESTS IN CHINESE AMMONIA SUPPLY
                                                    
     
                                                
     
                                        
    •