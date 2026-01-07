CMB.TECH Fleet update

Antwerp, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB.TECH NV (“CMBT”, “CMB.TECH” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CMBT, Euronext Brussels: CMBT and Euronext Oslo Børs: CMBTO) has sold eight vessels, generating a capital gain of approximately 269.2 million USD in total.

Euronav

CMB.TECH has sold six VLCCs: Daishan (2007, 306,005 dwt), Hirado (2011, 302,550 dwt), Hojo (2013, 302,965 dwt), Dia (2015, 299,999 dwt), Antigone (2015, 299,421 dwt), and Aegean (2016, 299,999 dwt). The sale will generate a capital gain of approximately 261.1 million USD in Q1 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels will be delivered to their new owner in Q1 2026.

Bocimar

CMB.TECH has sold Capesize vessels Golden Magnum (2009, 179,790 dwt), and Belgravia (2009, 169,390 dwt). These sales will generate a capital gain of approximately 8.1 million USD in Q1 2026, based on the net sales price and book values. The vessels have been delivered to their new owners in January 2026.

The proceeds of these sales will be used to repay existing debt facilities and it is CMB.TECH’s intention to distribute 50% of the profit of these sales.

The recent vessel sales are in line with CMB.TECH’s fleet rejuvenation strategy.

Announcement Q4 2025 results – 26 February 2026

About CMB.TECH

CMB.TECH is one of the largest listed, diversified and future-proof maritime groups in the world with a fleet of about 250 vessels: dry bulk vessels, crude oil tankers, chemical tankers, container vessels, offshore energy vessels and port vessels. CMB.TECH also offers hydrogen and ammonia fuel to customers, through own production or third-party producers.

CMB.TECH is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices across Europe, Asia, United States and Africa.

CMB.TECH is listed on Euronext Brussels and the NYSE under the ticker symbol “CMBT” and on Euronext Oslo Børs under the ticker symbol “CMBTO”.

Forward-Looking Statements

