Festi hf.: Buyback program week 42

In week 42 2025, Festi purchased in total 80,000 own shares for total amount of 24,960,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price 42 13.10.2025 10:30:34 40.000 312 12.480.000 42 14.10.2025 15:15:30 40.000 312 12.480.000 80.000 24.960.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,626,853 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,460,627 own shares for 742,131,235 ISK and holds today 2,706,853 own shares or 0.87% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).