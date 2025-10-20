Festi hf.: Buyback program week 42

In week 42 2025, Festi purchased in total 80,000 own shares for total amount of 24,960,000 ISK as follows:

WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase price
4213.10.202510:30:3440.00031212.480.000
4214.10.202515:15:3040.00031212.480.000
   80.000 24.960.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 2,626,853 own shares or 0.84% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,460,627 own shares for 742,131,235 ISK and holds today 2,706,853 own shares or 0.87% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 27 June 2025 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 800 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).


