Festi hf.: Buyback program week 4

In week 4 2026, Festi purchased in total 178,000 own shares for total amount of 61,652,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Week 4
|19.1.2026
|12:45
|28.000
|349
|9.772.000
|Week 4
|20.1.2026
|13:59
|30.000
|345
|10.350.000
|Week 4
|21.1.2026
|11:35
|50.000
|347
|17.350.000
|Week 4
|22.1.2026
|10:30
|50.000
|346,00
|17.300.000
|Week 4
|23.1.2026
|15:30
|20.000
|344,00
|6.880.000
The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase Festi held 3,972,000 own shares or 1.27% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,403,774 own shares for 465,113,920 ISK and holds today 4,150,000 own shares or 1.33% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).