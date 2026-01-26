Festi hf.: Buyback program week 4

In week 4 2026, Festi purchased in total 178,000 own shares for total amount of 61,652,000 ISK as follows:

Week Date Time Purchased shares Share price Purchase price Week 4 19.1.2026 12:45 28.000 349 9.772.000 Week 4 20.1.2026 13:59 30.000 345 10.350.000 Week 4 21.1.2026 11:35 50.000 347 17.350.000 Week 4 22.1.2026 10:30 50.000 346,00 17.300.000 Week 4 23.1.2026 15:30 20.000 344,00 6.880.000

The execution of the buyback program is in accordance with the Act on Public Limited Companies No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council No. 596/2014, on market abuse, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.

Before the purchase Festi held 3,972,000 own shares or 1.27% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 1,403,774 own shares for 465,113,920 ISK and holds today 4,150,000 own shares or 1.33% of issued shares. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buyback program announced 3 December 2025 to Nasdaq Iceland. The program envisages the buyback of a total of 2,500,000 own shares or 0.80% of the issued shares, with the cap of 825 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).