CLIQ Digital AG / Keyword(s): Preliminary Results

CLIQ Digital AG: Preliminary business figures of CLIQ Digital for third quarter 2025 possibly below market expectations

20. Oct 2025 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Preliminary business figures of CLIQ Digital for third quarter 2025 possibly below market expectations

Düsseldorf, 20 October 2025 – Based on the preliminary financial results of the CLIQ Group for 3Q 2025, CLIQ Digital AG ("CLIQ Digital" or the "Company") expects the Group's revenues for the first nine months of the financial year 2025 to amount to approximately €120 million and EBITDA to approximately minus €2 million. The Company cannot rule out that these results will fall short of market participants' expectations. The background of the weak business development during Q3 2025 is the difficulties with certain card schemes and acquiring banks which were announced in an ad hoc announcement on 5 August 2025.

Contact

CLIQ Digital AG

Sebastian McCoskrie

Head of Investor Relations

Grünstrasse 8

40212 Düsseldorf, Germany

+49 151 52043659

s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

End of Inside Information

GlobeNewswire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com