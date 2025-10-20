Company announcement

No. 28/2025

20 October 2025

Major shareholder announcement

Netcompany Group A/S ("Netcompany") hereby announces the following notification received pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Danske Bank A/S, regarding their direct and indirect holdings and voting rights in Netcompany.

On 17 October 2025 Danske Bank A/S informed Netcompany, that Danske Bank A/S on 16 October 2025 directly and indirectly via Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab, Investeringsforeningen DI, Kapitalforeningen DI Institutional, Danske Bank A/S, and Sicav Capital LUX controlled 2,340,960 voting rights corresponding to 4.93% of the total voting rights in the Company. Their direct and indirect voting rights at the previous announcement was 5.45%.

This announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

For further information, please see the attached notification form.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Netcompany Group A/S

Thomas Johansen, CFO, + 45 51 19 32 24

Frederikke Linde, Head of IR, +45 60 62 60 87

