A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 13 to 17 October, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|121,435
|1,478,389,220
|13 October 2025
|730
|12,101.7260
|8,834,260
|14 October 2025
|710
|12,516.0986
|8,886,430
|15 October 2025
|700
|12,608.4571
|8,825,920
|16 October 2025
|690
|12,749.7101
|8,797,300
|17 October 2025
|680
|12,961.9118
|8,814,100
|Total 13-17 October 2025
|3,510
|44,158,010
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|34,476
|454,482,140
|Accumulated under the program
|124,945
|1,522,547,230
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|687,907
|8,471,607,404
|13 October 2025
|3,670
|12,095.7084
|44,391,250
|14 October 2025
|3,560
|12,520.9213
|44,574,480
|15 October 2025
|3,508
|12,581.3298
|44,135,305
|16 October 2025
|3,460
|12,734.8382
|44,062,540
|17 October 2025
|3,407
|12,966.5365
|44,176,990
|Total 13-17 October 2025
|17,605
|221,340,565
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,304
|12,572.6895
|28,967,477
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|195,351
|2,589,982,792
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|707,816
|8,721,915,446
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 124,945 A shares and 807,647 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.89% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 20 October, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
