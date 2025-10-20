BNP Paribas Group: Statement on Sudan litigation





BNP PARIBAS STATEMENT

ON SUDAN LITIGATION

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 20 October 2025

BNP Paribas has very clearly stated its unwavering intention to appeal.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the Bank will fight this case and use all recourses available to it.

We strongly believe this verdict should be overturned on appeal. Once again, BNP Paribas reaffirms that this result is clearly wrong and ignores important evidence the bank was not permitted to introduce.

We are going to pursue all available avenues to contest this judgment.

Furthermore, this verdict is specific to these three plaintiffs and should not have broader application.

Any attempt to extrapolate is necessarily wrong as is any speculation regarding a potential settlement.

The Bank considers that it does not have any pressure to settle this case.

About BNP Paribas

