OTC Markets Group Welcomes Midnight Sun Mining Corp to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Midnight Sun Mining Corp (TSX-V: MMA; OTCQX: MDNGF), a mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Midnight Sun Mining Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCID™ Basic Market.

Midnight Sun Mining Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “MDNGF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Midnight Sun's President & CEO, Al Fabbro, states: "Midnight Sun trading on the OTCQX Market represents an important step in broadening our investor base and increasing transparency for U.S. investors. We have a significant and loyal shareholder base in the U.S., and this is a logical step toward building upon that base. Never has that been more important than now, as we believe Midnight Sun has a significant discovery in hand, and the capital to drive our flagship Dumbwa Target forward to delineate the full potential of this basement-hosted copper system, in one of the top global jurisdictions – Zambia."

About Midnight Sun Mining

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa’s largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum’s Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun’s goal is to find and develop Zambia’s next generational copper deposit.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

